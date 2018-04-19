Discover awesome job opportunities in eSports

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMPQK5fUNY4
About 100 thieves
100 thieves is a new gaming lifestyle company and esports organization built at the intersection of competitive gaming, entertainment, and apparel. 100 thieves was founded in 2016 by matt "Nadeshot" haag, the former optic gaming call of duty captain, x games gold medalist, and 2014 esports athlete of the year. After retiring from competitive play, matt went on to build some of the most popular gaming channels on twitch and youtube. He founded 100 thieves as a creative outlet for his passions in competitive gaming, storytelling, and streetwear. In 2017, the company’s growth accelerated with an investment from dan gilbert, owner of the cleveland cavaliers, in conjunction with receiving a franchise in the north american league of legends championship series. Most recently, 100 thieves finished in 2nd place in its first ever split in the nalcs, sold out its first apparel drop in 11 minutes, signed major sponsors like rocket mortgage and razer, and released the acclaimed esports docuseries the heist. Moving forward, our goals are to win championships, tell the most compelling stories in competitive gaming, and create the world’s first gaming lifestyle brand.
About the role
On the back of the company’s successful content series the heist and the vault, 100 thieves is growing its content production team to scale the scope of its video productions. As one of the earliest members of 100 thieves, you will be a key piece to our talented and efficient team of producers, videographers, and editors. As editor, your role will be to work closely with the director of post-production to edit and handle post-production of 100 thieves video content. You will work on both branded and original content, ranging from social media videos to longer-form content, spanning subject matter from lifestyle to gaming highlights to esports storytelling. This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most talented teams in esports content production and play a key role in 100 thieves growth over the coming years.
Requirements
Minimum 1 year of professional experience editing esports video content
2+ years of professional video editing experience
An understanding of adobe creative cloud software
Experience concepting and creating motion graphics
Experience sourcing and integrating music and soundtracks
Experience sourcing and integrating archival video footage
Knowledge and understanding of codecs, export practices, and file types
Experience employing color correction best practices
Ability to employ proper file management procedures
Strong communication skills for interacting with both internal and external partners
Willing to work long & odd hours, do whatever it takes to complete the project
Based in los angeles, ca and legally able to work in the united states
Responsibilities
Work closely with the director of post-production and director of production to execute their creative direction, briefs, and feedback
Log all footage from production shoots
Source and integrate music from online libraries
Communicate clearly with internal and external stakeholders throughout the post-production process, especially regarding deadlines and progress
Utilize project management software (slack, discord, asana) to coordinate post-production
Facilitate data and file management for all video projects in coordination with the 100 thieves content team and post-production workflow
Create graphics and motion graphics, and adhere to all client branding guidelines and specifications
Assist in elements of content production
Why you’ll love 100 thieves
You will be depended on to ensure the future success of 100 thieves
You will have opportunity to take on significant responsibilities and advance your career
You will have an opportunity to work every day with a team of smart, hungry, and humble gamers
You will be one of the first 10 employees at the company as we build to become the world’s first gaming lifestyle brand
How to apply
Email us at contentjobs@100thieves.Com with the subject line: [editor] 'your full name'
Include the following:
Resume
Link to your editor’s reel
Links to 2 - 3 pieces of professional content in which you were credited. Please specify year, role, and credit in each production. Esports content preferred.
A short answer as to why you’d be able to help 100 thieves post-production team
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We’re looking for a Head of Community that loves the esports community. The Head of Community owns the PlayVS relationship with its current and future players and schools. Functional areas of focus include influencer management, experiential marketing and channel strategy. Key outcomes: authentic communications, vibrant channel experiences, strong net promoters and player retention.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
https://espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Be an evangelist for esports and video games in general. Develop a deep understanding of our games. • Own of our channel (social, web, etc) content and strategy; including what platforms to be on, why and how to be there in an industry defining way • Own relationships with students, teachers, top community content creators, cosplayers, evangelist and contributors. Do our players feel a personal relationship with us? Would they recommend playing our league? You get to make this happen • Design programs of engagement for our players and schools, come up with creative new ways to keep our league top of mind. • Develop a strong set of relationship with schools participating in our league across the nation and build systems which reward loyalty and deeper engagement with our experiences in a way that feels exactly like what a fans and players desire. • Responsible for team development as needed and the management of third party relationships. This role is an active participant in the conversation about how future games and features. • Provide crucial, data driven sentiment analysis as well as qualitative forecasts for esports being made and play a key role in determining community building features in our esports. • Work with internal teams and third parties to create compelling content that brings players together around their shared passion for our games and enables them to become powerful evangelists to their networks.
Minimal Qualifications: • Bachelor Degree is preferred or equivalent work experience. • 3-7 years building online communities, preferably in the games space. • 1-3 years leading cross-functional teams in deadline sensitive environments. • Familiarity and passion for the esports space. • Excellent written and communication skills. • Outstanding tactical execution paired with long term strategic thinking • Passion for esports, video gaming, and high school sports. • Ability to travel as needed.
Pluses: • Deep network in the Twitch or Youtube community. • Experience in editorial and/or video content creation. • Experience in project management.
As a part of the Consumer Products organization, the VOD team is dedicated to the success of our content creators – whether they’re online or offline – by ensuring that their VOD content continues to engage with audience and fans. The team is focused on delivering features and tools that allow content creators reach communities around the world, and around the clock.As the UI/UX Designer, you will design impactful products for creating and consuming content for 100+ million Twitch users worldwide. The team has done ground-breaking work in Video Premieres, bringing previously recorded content to a live audience. We are also working on a number of cloud-based video management tools for our creators, slated for this later year! You’ll be surrounded by a talented cross-functional team that’s focused on our users, working backwards from their problems and developing compelling solutions that enable them to build thriving communities that’s the center of our platform. Responsibilities
Execute on the product you design from start to finishResearch, ideate, and help envision the future of broadcasting on TwitchPresent and communicate your designs to the team and the greater organization to build consensus around your conceptsCreate wire-frames, beautiful mockups, amazing prototypes, and help implement your designs to pixel perfectionTest, learn, and iterate on everything you doWork closely with Engineering, Product, Research, Data Science, and Marketing
Requirements
Portfolio demonstrating strong visual and UX design of large-scale, complex systemsAbility to produce functional prototypesHave understanding and empathy towards users and communities around TwitchComfortable writing HTML, CSS, and SASS3+ years of professional experienceHumor, humility, and curiosity
Bonus Points
Formal education in Design, Interaction/UX Design or HCIContributed to the development of UI style guide or pattern library
Perks
Full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and life401(k) savings plan with a company matchCatered daily lunch and dinners (and hearty breakfasts three times a week)Unlimited snacks and drinksMonthly in-office massagesCorporate gym membershipCommuter benefitsFlexible time off policyWeekly happy hours and opportunity to attend one gaming event or tournamentTop of the line technology to help you build your own workspace
About TwitchTwitch is the world's leading video platform and community for gamers, with more than 100 million visitors per month. We connect gamers from around the world by allowing them to broadcast, watch, and chat with each other. Twitch's live and on-demand video platform forms the backbone of a distribution network for video game broadcasters including pro players, tournaments, leagues, developers and gaming media organizations. Twitch is leading a revolution in gaming culture, turning gameplay into an immersive video experience. Learn more at http://twitch.tv.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Twitch. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
The Business Operations team partners with Twitch’s product and business leaders to drive ad hoc strategic analyses, optimize business performance, and deliver best-in-class execution. From advising on our content acquisition strategy to evaluating new market and product opportunities, the Business Operations team drives strategic recommendations with actionable insights.The ideal candidate will work cross-functionally across the entire organization to understand all aspects of Twitch. You will leverage your analytical mindset and knowledge of operational insights to develop, implement, and advise on strategic initiatives for your business partners. This position will report to the Director of Business Operations, and you will have the opportunity to define your role and the impact you will have on the entire organization.Responsibilities
Drive ad hoc strategic projects at Twitch, from advising on our content acquisition strategy to evaluating new market and product opportunitiesPartner with business leads to optimize business performance for new and existing initiativesDevelop models, dashboards, and presentations to provide strategic and analytical insights to senior stakeholdersResearch and identify industry trends and key business drivers, translating data into actionable insights
Requirements
2-4 years of experience in management consulting, corporate strategy, and/or business operationsAbility to drive strategic initiatives with minimal direction and little oversight on a day-to-day basisExperience managing complex projects and programs while demonstrating exceptional business judgementComfort with communicating findings to senior stakeholders and executive teamsSuperior financial modeling and presentation skillsFamiliarity with SQL a plus
Perks
Full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and life401(k) savings plan with a company matchCatered daily lunch and dinners (and hearty breakfasts three times a week)Unlimited snacks and drinksMonthly in-office massagesCorporate gym membershipCommuter benefitsFlexible time off policyTop of the line technology to help you build your own workspace
About TwitchTwitch is the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers, with more than 100 million visitors per month. We connect gamers from around the world by allowing them to broadcast, watch, and chat with each other. Twitch’s live and on-demand video platform forms the backbone of a distribution network for video game broadcasters including pro players, tournaments, leagues, developers and gaming media organizations. Twitch is leading a revolution in gaming culture, turning gameplay into an immersive video experience. Learn more at http://twitch.tv.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Twitch. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are looking for a detail-oriented, customer service focused Account Manager with media experience that will work hand in hand with the sales team. Account Manager will be a crucial member of a growing team that will support sales in meeting its objectives and providing best in class customer service to clients, both internal and external. Light travel may be required and the position will report to the Director of Client Services.Responsibilities
Insertion Order ManagementWork with the finance team on any new client approvalsEnter IO into Order Management SystemVerify accuracy of Internal IO and client insertion orderBe client facing point of contact to ensure smooth execution and deliveryClarify any questions Ad Operations may have about the campaignClient ManagementProvide highest level of customer service to clients both internal and external, as a key point person for custom content and ad executionsWork to manage custom programs or sponsorships with other departments internally and lead the custom content campaigns to ensure assets are distributed and deliveredKick-off campaign with clients and manage all timelines, assets and opportunities for optimizationAssist in pre-sale pipeline management, reporting, and opportunity accuracy in CRM systemKeep sales apprised of all key issues, updated and relevant data throughout campaign processWork with Ad Operations to troubleshoot live campaignsAssist Ad Operations with running weekly or ad hoc reports for campaigns & clientsMaintain up-to-date knowledge of Twitch's site features and ad unitsLead and participate in process improvements and projects
Requirements
3-5 years of online media experienceExperience helping clients execute custom branded campaignsExcellent written, presentation and oral communication skillsExcellent collaboration skillsAble to proactively troubleshoot and problem solve quickly and though the proper escalation processWorking knowledge of Microsoft Office: PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. Keynote knowledge a plusExperience with 3rd party ad servers (Google DCM, Innovid, Sizmek) and ad verification partners (IAS, DV, MOAT)Works well with others in high-energy environment with minimal supervision
Bonus Points
Video Game EnthusiastWork experience in online mediaPrevious agency experience
Perks
Full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and life 401(k) savings plan with a company matchCorporate gym membershipCommuter benefitsFlexible time off policyTop of the line technology to help you build your own workspace
About TwitchTwitch is the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers, with more than 100 million visitors per month. We connect gamers from around the world by allowing them to broadcast, watch, and chat with each other. Twitch’s live and on-demand video platform forms the backbone of a distribution network for video game broadcasters including pro players, tournaments, leagues, developers and gaming media organizations. Twitch is leading a revolution in gaming culture, turning gameplay into an immersive video experience. Learn more at http://twitch.tv.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Twitch. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status
We are looking for a highly motivated Senior Product Manager/Product Manager to join our team of passionate thinkers and problem solvers. The ideal candidate is someone who has experience leading product exploration and definition within fast-paced businesses that deliver consumer-facing products and services. You understand the problem that we are solving and know what is required to measure the success of our efforts. You thrive in an individual contributor role, but enjoy partnering with people from across the organization.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
As a software engineer on one of our game teams, you’ll be a key contributor to developing amazing games that millions of customers around the world enjoy. We’re always looking for great engineers who want to help us build the next amazing Valve game, or expand and improve an established hit like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, or Team Fortress 2. You’ll design and deliver new engine features, new game features, and new ways to delight our customers and drive revenue. You should have experience in all phases of game development, be self-directed, and have a relentless focus on customers. There are opportunities to work on titles across a variety of genres, with both VR and traditional 2D interfaces. Whether you’re a graphics or physics expert, a gameplay or networking specialist, or just an all-around great engineer, there are ways to have a huge impact.Responsibilities
Qualifications
This is a senior role, requiring prior industry experience. Unfortunately, we do not currently have openings for recent graduates.
We are looking for highly skilled, experienced writers from all backgrounds to contribute to our collaborative, multi-disciplinary teams. Cinematic and narrative video game writing? Yes. Film and TV writing? Absolutely. Dialog, copy, comics and interactive fiction? All of that and more. We're looking for folks with a track record of entertaining people with the written word and your talent and experience as a writer may be just what we need to make one of Valve's products great.
Qualifications
Blizzard Entertainment is seeking an exceptional Mid-level or Senior Animator to join us in creating a new experience for mobile.
Your quest: Conjure up a cast of awe-inspiring characters and cram all the life and personality you can into their bite-sized bodies.
The ideal candidate has a passion for animation, with experience animating both human and non-humanoid characters. You should also have a solid grasp of the principles of body movement, anticipation, overshoot, follow-through, squash and stretch, and appealing posing. A strong grasp of snappy timing and spacing is a must. You must have extensive experience as an animator on one or more successful AAA games and enjoy working in a highly-collaborative team of peers as passionate about making great games as you are.
Requirements
A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in game development animating characters using 3DS Max or Maya.Exceptional skills in animating a wide range of character types, from bipeds to quadrupeds, and beyond.Highly self-motivated and collaborative.Ability to bring an animation concept from idea to implementation.Able to communicate effectively with other artists, designers, and engineers.Able to receive notes and act on feedback quickly and accurately.Detail-oriented, with strong problem-solving abilities.Passion for playing and making computer games.
Pluses
Experience with mobile development or experience with the Unity engineKnowledge, understanding, and deep familiarity with Blizzard’s gamesTechnical animation ability (awareness of rigging techniques and animation tools).
Required Application Materials
ResumeCover LetterReel demonstrating animation skillsOnly online artwork submissions will be accepted (e.g. website, blog, or online album)An animation test may be required
Position Overview
Tracer, Winston, Pharah, Hanzo… these are just a few of the memorable heroes that inhabit our world. Our talented artists put their heart and soul into bringing these unique and visually stunning characters to life, and their ranks are growing. We want to meet a Senior Character Concept Artist ready to step up and break new ground in the Overwatch universe and join our award-winning team of game developers. Join us, and use your fearless imagination and bold talent to expand the world of Overwatch and bring new compelling characters into our story.
Using the skills of both artist and designer to their fullest potential, a concept artist lives on the front line of development. You’ll work closely with designers and 3D artists to bring new heroes to our world, and visualize new takes on existing icons in the game. Your knowledge of anatomy and expression will reach new heights designing the heroes, villains, and the creatures between to inhabit the world.
In short, you’ll be part of a close-knit, collaborative community of artists, engineers and designers whose goal isn’t just painting a pretty picture but rather to make a truly immersive game experience.
Nobody values the contributions of a concept artist like we do. If you’re ready to embrace the challenge of helping realize the next epic Blizzard title, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities
Requirements
Pluses
Submission / Portfolio requirements
Environment Texture/Concept Artist
An Environment Texture/Concept Artist on the World of Warcraft creates textures, paint-overs, and concepts to support 3D Modelers. The ideal candidate has experience with hand painted art styles, creating tiling textures, paint-overs of 3D geometry, and creating concepts of architecture.
DAY TO DAY TASKS
YOUR BACKGROUND
SEND US
Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a well-rounded Character Modeling Artist to work within our award-winning Cinematics Department. This artist must be knowledgeable of Blizzard’s varying artistic styles. They are continuously seeking to improve their skills and abilities with regards to 3D asset creation. The ideal candidate will work well within a small team environment, is eager to collaborate with other artists and departments to get the job done. They’re excited by the challenge of pushing the quality of our iconic characters of Blizzard Cinematics to even new heights. Requirements: Ability to model and sculpt characters of any style - from realistic humans/creatures or robots to stylized characters, with or without concept art Thorough understanding of anatomy, form, proportions and silhouette Excellent artistic eye, knowledge & experience of character creation and character performance Comfortable collaborating with Art Supervisors/Leads/Senior Artists to troubleshoot technical and/or creative challenges Efficient and clean UVW mapping, displacement map extraction and mesh re-topology skills Interpret artistic direction with ease Extremely passionate, self-motivated, a team player and a great communicator Humble approach to criticism and feedback on a professional level Ability to complete tasks within the production schedule and/or raise any concerns with your managers as necessary Thorough understanding of the entire animation production pipeline Ability to maintain a positive attitude while potentially juggling multiple requests at once Expert user of Maya, Zbrush and/or Mudbox Pluses: 3+ years of feature film/VFX/Pre-render game cinematic production experience as a Character Modeling Artist Concept modeling abilities Ability to create Facial Blendshapes/FACS Strong foundation in the traditional arts Experience leading a team on a show or project Understanding of the visual style of our Blizzard Cinematics, our Games, and an overall passion to push them to the next level To apply, please submit a PDF of your resume, along with a link to a demo of your work, and a breakdown of that work. Blizzard Entertainment has been rated by Fortune as one of the "Best Places to Work" for several years running (and our ranking continues to rise!). We are a community of 4000 global employees who are passionate about not only gaming, but entertainment and the technology that drives our users experience. Our goal is to delight our customers by never settling for anything but the highest quality and providing worlds filled with creativity and adventure around every corner. You are bright, engaging, eager to learn and ready to make an impact. We've been waiting for you!
Overview
For over 25 years, Epic Games has been making award winning games and game engine technology that empowers others to make visually stunning games and 3D content that brings environments to life like never before. Epic’s award-winning Unreal Engine technology not only provides game developers the ability to build high-fidelity, interactive experiences for PC, console, mobile, and VR, it is also a tool being embraced by content creators across a variety of industries such as media and entertainment, automotive, and architectural design. As we continue to build our Engine technology and develop remarkable games, we strive to build teams of world-class talent.
Epic Games is looking for a Gameplay Programming Lead to join the incredible team behind Fortnite Battle Royale. In this role, you'll offer hands-on technical and team leadership to enhance and maintain gameplay systems of Fortnite. Our gameplay programmers have an intrinsic understanding of what makes a game fun and the analytical mind to break that down into its constituent parts. You'll work directly with the brightest design and technical minds in the business as Epic builds the premier game for a growing player community.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
Please submit your resume and we’ll be in touch soon.
This is going to be Epic!
Overview
For over 25 years, Epic Games has been making award-winning games and game engine technology that empowers others to make visually stunning games and 3D content that brings environments to life like never before. Epic’s award-winning Unreal Engine technology not only provides game developers the ability to build high-fidelity, interactive experiences for PC, console, mobile, and VR, it is also a tool being embraced by content creators across a variety of industries such as media and entertainment, automotive, and architectural design. As we continue to build our Engine technology and develop remarkable games, we strive to build teams of world-class talent.
Epic Games is looking for a Live Producer to lead, develop, and manage project plans related to game launch operations. The Live Producer will act as the owner of live services while proactively driving issue prevention, diagnosis, mitigation, and root cause analysis.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
라이브 프로듀서
에픽게임즈의 ‘언리얼’한 최신 게임, ‘파라곤’과 ‘포트나이트’ 등의 한국 서비스를 책임질 패기있고 멋진 당신 찾습니다. 작지만 강한 글로벌 강소 기업인 에픽게임즈의 한국법인 답게 최고의 근무환경과 즐겁게 일하는 기업문화가 당신을 기다립니다. 자, ‘파라곤’과 ‘포트나이트’로 국내 온라인 게임의 판도를 바꾸는 주인공이 될 준비가 되셨나요?
주요업무
게임출시, 패치, 서비스 업데이트 관련 운영 및 프로젝트 계획을 이끌고, 개발하고, 관리합니다.에픽게임즈 한국법인내 라이브서비스 담당자로서, 적극적인 태도로 문제 방지, 원인분석, 완화조치 등을 주도합니다. 안정적인 라이브서비스를 위한 각각의 업무팀 간의 의사소통 역할을 합니다.특정 문제 발생시 각 해당 팀 조직들 사이의 협업을 이끌어내어 해결책을 운용합니다.한국 게임팀에게 패치, 핫픽스, 점검 등의 게임서비스에 있는 변화를 지속적으로 공유하고 알려줍니다.한국 게임팀과 본사의 해당 그룹들에게 서비스 운영과 관련된 업계 및 e-스포츠 이벤트, 프로그램 론칭 등을 공유하고 알려줍니다.업무 관련 미팅, 화상회의 등에 참여하고, 간결하고 정확하게 미팅내용을 정리하여 각각의 해당팀에게 공유합니다.
지원자격
최소 5년이상의 게임 개발 프로덕션 지원 업무 경력라이브 서비스 운영관리 및 이에 따른 기술적 문제 등에 대한 분석능력 소프트웨어 개발 과정 및 프로젝트 관리에 관한 지식 MOBA 혹은 유사 장르의 게임의 검증된 론칭 및 운영 경험기술적인 분야와 사업적인 분야를 아우르는 뚜렷하고 간결한 커뮤니케이션 스킬 (매우 뛰어난 영어와 한국어 실력)디테일을 놓치지않는 꼼꼼함AAA급 게임을 최소 1개 이상 출시하고, 해당 게임 라이브 서비스를 지원한 경핵심성과 지표, 데이터 해석, 및 분석능력은(필수는 아니나 선호사항)
복리후생
연 200만원 상당의 Flexible Benefit 제공사내 영어 수업 운영핸드폰비 지원 (한도 내)유급연차휴가 외 추가 연말유급휴가 (12/26~1/1, 크런치 기간 제외)사내 미니 Gym/샤워실간식 무제한 사내 카페테리아 운영
#LI1
Overview
For over 25 years, Epic Games has been making award winning games and game engine technology that empowers others to make visually stunning games and 3D content that brings environments to life like never before. Epic’s award-winning Unreal Engine technology not only provides game developers the ability to build high-fidelity, interactive experiences for PC, console, mobile, and VR, it is also a tool being embraced by content creators across a variety of industries such as media and entertainment, automotive, and architectural design. As we continue to build our Engine technology and develop remarkable games, we strive to build teams of world-class talent.
Epic Games is looking for a Developer Relations Engineer to provide pre and post license technical support for our licensees and prospective licensees. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of C++ and development experience working with the Unreal Engine.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
Please submit your resume and we’ll be in touch soon.
This is going to be Epic!
Overview
For over 25 years, Epic Games has been making award winning games and game engine technology that empowers others to make visually stunning games and 3D content that brings environments to life like never before. Epic’s award-winning Unreal Engine technology not only provides game developers the ability to build high-fidelity, interactive experiences for PC, console, mobile, and VR, it is also a tool being embraced by content creators across a variety of industries such as media and entertainment, automotive, and architectural design. As we continue to build our Engine technology and develop remarkable games, we strive to build teams of world-class talent.
Epic Games is searching for a Product Manager who will be a part of collaborative teams working on new and emerging IP in a player-focused environment. As a Product Manager at Epic, you will use your creative and analytical skills to partner with game development teams to deliver players a fun and engaging experience.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
This is going to be Epic!
As a Product Manager, here are some examples of what you may work on: Develop new experiences going from inception to delivery to analysis to optimization. Foster product ideas, including running workshops, studying consumer behavior, and analyzing competition. Define roadmaps, requirements, functional specifications, and user stories, using wireframes, storyboards, and visual comps to tell the story. Establish, prioritize, and track loop-based KPIs: engagement, monetization. Work with designers, developers, content producers, live ops specialists, and other stakeholders to optimize for and exceed specific KPI targets. Plan A/B tests and user testing. Conduct user research. Handle basic project management skills. Present concepts, plans, and analysis to senior management and other teams. You: 3+ years product management experience on games. 5+ years in games industry. Experience defining, delivering, and measuring success of mobile gaming experiences, including player progression, leveling systems, and co-opetitive play. Up to speed and passionate about modern mobile game philosophies and trends. Very analytical and creative mind. Very strong leadership skills. Shipped at least one large-scale mobile app with a team of designers and developers. Know when and how to use data-driven development efforts. Excellent communication, organization, and problem solving skills. Detail oriented with outstanding aptitude for self-growth. Passion for product! Able to adapt and modify work based on user testing and feedback. Strong proficiency in product management software, services, and tools (MS Office, JIRA). Bachelor’s Degree.
What we do:
Quarterback is the first fan-engagement platform that enables streamers and professional gamers to continuously engage with their audiences by creating their own fan-club gaming leagues. These leagues can host daily challenges, give away prizes, compete against other clubs worldwide and offer other perks.
What we are looking for:
Passionate gamers, brilliant geeks and die-hard techies, who want to create new products, who are thirsty to excel at everything, but more than anything truly understand the meaning behind the saying: “Work Hard, Play Harder”.
That’s where you come in.
As an Influencer (Streamers) & Community Manager, you’ll be Quarterback’s ambassador to everything streaming and gaming. You will be responsible for building meaningful and impactful relationships with local and international influencers, seek out new talent, and partner with veterans and new content creators alike.
You are ideally already a dominant member of the gaming community and know what truly makes someone an influencer of players’ hearts and minds. You know how to identify the right talent to work with, how to communicate with them effectively, solve their problems and answer to their needs.
You are:
You will:
Please include a resume and cover letter. We receive a lot of applications, but we’ll notice a well-written intro that shows us you mean business. You get an un-fair advantage if streamers or content creators vouch for you and know who you are.
Software Engineers are an essential part of Battlefy's Product Team. Working closely with designers and product managers, we implement and maintain the user interface and production systems. We make the most of modern tools like React, Angular, ES6, and even our next-generation apps are built with JavaScript on React Native.
In Vancouver, the Engineering team is building world-class software to ensure our global customers, players, and organizers have a great experience on Battlefy.
We value passion and drive but we also believe that diversity is the key to success for every high growth technology startup. We welcome people from all walks of life.
What are examples of work that Software Engineers have done at Battlefy?
You Are
You Will
Your Experience
Bonus Points if you…
What you’ll get
Battlefy is looking for a resourceful data wiz who is passionate about using data to tell stories that have a direct impact on our business and product.
Data analysis and experimentation are key enablers of success at Battlefy and play a key role in improving the experience of our users. You will be the central owner of data and data analysis, helping drive key product decisions for the platform. Your work will have immediate impact across the company and you will be in a uniquely cross-discipline role, working with nearly every team in the company. You'll be joining a data driven team that is looking for a experienced data analyst to enhance our existing capabilities.
We value passion and drive but we also believe that diversity is the key to success for every high growth technology startup. We welcome people from all walks of life.
You Are
You Will
Your Experience
Bonus Points if you…
What you’ll get
What's cooler than creating products for esports? Building them with a team of extremely talented people fanatic about games. If you are a passionate, entrepreneurial-spirited individual who thrives in taking ideas from concept to market, this is the role for you.
At Battlefy, design is not compartmentalized into a corner and watched from afar by management. It's woven into all aspects of our team, from engineering to business. Design has a voice here, and we love pushing buttons and challenging the status quo - whatever it takes to make the best product.
You Are
- A meticulous full-stack designer that works across systems, information architecture, interactions, aesthetics, and prototyping.
- An expert communicator & are comfortable justifying your design decisions and rationale to everyone in the company from sales, to business, to engineering & product.
- An avid champion of design principles, a follower of the latest trends, and a team player who understands that process, critique, and iterations are as important as the final solution.
- Constantly curious, always looking for problems to solve and ways to improve yourself, the team and the product.
- A self-starter able to work with minimal oversight, relish autonomy, and are a leader able to push and challenge others to adopt design thinking processes.
You Will
- Build and help define the vision of how the Battlefy platform works, feels, looks and interacts.
- Have the autonomy to own and challenge the entire product design process, from requirements gathering & user research to wireframing, paper prototypes & high-fidelity mockups.
- Help define the role of design in the company with an open-minded management team.
- Collaborate with Engineering, Product, Marketing & Sales on a daily basis, explaining design choices and trade-offs.
- Design beautiful interfaces which show only the amount of visual information necessary, no more no less.
- After release, pinpoint where optimization, user studies and analytics can be most effective for driving subsequent iterations.
Your Experience
- Experience working in an agile, inter-disciplinary collaborative environment to see the implementation of designs through development.
- Expert knowledge of Sketch, Adobe CC, and other design tools
Bonus Points
- Worked in a startup environment and are used to wearing different hats.
- Understand front-end web technologies like CSS3/HTML5/JavaScript.
- Are experienced in organizing and playing in esports tournaments.
- Attempted (even if it failed) your own venture.
At Battlefy, you will be instrumental in fostering the team to rise up and become legends. While doing so you’ll receive a competitive salary, flexible hours, medical & dental benefits, and unlimited vacation time. Most importantly though, you will receive the support of a talented, warm and welcoming family that shares your passion and enthusiasm for building a legacy in esports.
The Role
The Fortnite Content Producer at Blitz Esports will be responsible for pitching and executing on all Fortnite written and video content. They must have a detailed, comprehensive understanding of Fortnite gameplay, as well as the ability to apply that knowledge to theorycrafting and player improvement.
Content types that the Producer will be responsible for include gameplay/strategy guides, tips and tricks, analyses of new developments, and breaking news.
This is a paid, part-time role with flexible hours. The Producer may work remotely OR on-site in our studio in Los Angeles (if local).
Pitch and produce Fortnite-related gameplay and news content that are aligned with Blitz Esports’s content objectivesWrite articles, strategy guides, and video scripts + work with video editors and other producers to publish themResearch topics of interest and stay abreast of current events and developments in the Fortnite scene
Must be extremely knowledgable about Fortnite and have spent time theorycrafting and improving at the gameCan convey complex thoughts clearly and concisely; is a good writerFully self-sufficient as a Fortnite content creator, and can work efficiently with a cross-functional team online
To apply, email jobs@blitzesports.com with your resume and background.
Include 3 examples of your work (published or unpublished, written or video) and 3 sample pitches for content that you would be excited about creating.
This role will be in Berkeley, CA. Relocation offered.
This role will be in Berkeley, CA. Relocation offered.
theScore’s mission is to create highly-engaging digital products and content that empower the sports fan’s experience. Its flagship mobile app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social and esports platforms.
We’re looking for a user-centered design expert who understands people – who they are, what motivates them, how they interact with our products and what our audience expects from theScore. As a product design leader, you will lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of clear and intentional design processes that achieve results and foster the creativity, focus, and productivity of the team. You’ll Manage a small team of designers; provide feedback on their work and support their career goals by developing their technical and communication skills.
Typical Work Day at theScore:
Requirements:
What We Offer:
theScore’s mission is to create highly-engaging digital products and content that empower the sports fan’s experience. Its flagship mobile app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social and esports platforms.
We’re looking for a motivated and resourceful engineer to help build, manage and optimize consumer applications on smart-phones and other emerging platforms. Our DevOps team oversees server and application deployment and manages our server clusters in the AWS cloud. You will work directly with other development team members to provide highly available and high performing services. The challenges are exciting and varied. The qualified candidate will work with an agile team of software engineers and must thrive in a high-energy environment with complex multi-disciplinary projects. The mantra for this role will be automation with a focus on site reliability and performance.
Typical Work Day at theScore:
Requirements:
What We Offer:
Drone Squad is developing an augmented reality robotic gaming platform and we need your help to launch our flagship product.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work with our product and marketing team to facilitate user testing. This includes recruitment, screening, scheduling, setup, data collection, etc. - Help plan and organize in person and live-streamed promotional events - Perform online research and engage with online communities for primary research and marketing outreach - Identify journalists and bloggers that will be interested in our products - Depending on your skills and expertise, we can give you even more responsibility
YOU
- Passionate about technology, video games and/or robots - Located in Los Angeles - open to remote 50% of the time - Are available 2-6 times a month (possibly evenings) for special events in Pasadena and greater LA - Have excellent communication skills - Can work independently and are resourceful - Are willing to help teammates and learn from them - Are open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism - Will move fast, take risks and learn as you go - Are tech savvy and a fast learner
A PLUS - Familiar with tools such as Slack, Skype, Basecamp, Google Apps (hangouts, docs, sheets, forms, etc) and Mail-chimp - Bonus if you know your way around video editing and design apps
WORKING HERE Drone Squad is a fast moving and scrappy tech startup that's built for speed. And by speed, we mean rapid validated learnings to achieve success the lean startup way.
We are relentlessly customer focused. Our team follows customer development and lean startup practices. Team members get a tremendous amount of autonomy and responsibility.
While we are extremely driven, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. After all, it comes down to our love and passion high tech toys.
For our Finance Team in Berlin we are searching for a Finance Intern (m/f).
Your Responsibilities : - Help to prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports - Support month-end and year-end close process
Your Profile: - Excellent German and English skills - A can-do attitude, with strong motivation to get things done - Excellent organizational skills to manage multiple projects at once seamlessly - Ability to think independently and work collaboratively - Exceptional attention to detail - Good IT skills, with excellent knowledge of Excel and Google Drive - Ideally you want to get a full time employment after your internship
We offer you: - A "get shit done" culture - A world class team who loves it when a plan comes together - Multiple gaming rooms, including a VR-room and team gaming sessions - A daily open bar including snacks, soft drinks, beer and liquor and a massage chair - Many different team events like BBQs, summer parties, gaming nights etc.
We look forward to receiving your application (cover letter, CV, and references) as well as your salary requirements and earliest possible starting date. Please send an e-mail containing this information to: application@dojomadness.com
We are looking for a Backend Developer (Python) to support our team in Berlin office. Your role will include all development activities such as: requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, software design, integration, verification, simulations, tools design. Driven by a culture of gaming passion, clear communication, and the urge for improvement you will become part of the DOJO team.
Your Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining custom game clients and replay parsers for Esports titles (CS:GO, Dota2, LoL, Overwatch…) - Working together with the teams to generate data for our products - Maintaining the production environment - Deploying and continuously improving the currently running services - Mentoring our Data Science Team about better development practices to improve the quality of their codebase
Your Profile:
- Degree in Computer Science or relevant field - Minimum of 3+ years of software development experience - Commitment to good development practices - Very Good knowledge of Python - Proficiency with SQL databases - Experience with testing distributed systems - Experience with AWS and Docker - Experience of one of the following topics is a big plus: Machine Learning, Java, MongoDB, RabbitMQ Golang Esports gaming affinity (e.g. Lol, Dota, CSGO)
We offer you:
- A "get shit done" culture - Self-determined working hours based on goal reaching rather than amount of time spent in the office - 10% of your work time to spend on gaming topics of your choice (alone or as a team) - gaming room stocked with 10 PCs and VR equipment to play and crush enemies with your colleagues - DOJO bar with free alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks after work hours - sofa room including a massage chair to kick off the edge and relax during lunch hours - yoga room with basic gym equipment to stay physically active - voucher for food delivery if you work after 19:30 - awesome team events like paintball, BBQs, boat parties, etc. with all external colleagues - free coffee & water to stay focused and hydrated - lots of game enthusiasts to talk and share game experiences with
We look forward to receiving your application (cover letter, CV, and references including your code samples) as well as your salary requirements and earliest possible starting date. Please send an e-mail containing this information to: application@dojomadness.com
As a Talent & Operations Coordinator, you will have the opportunity to impact many teams in the Vancouver office. We’re a small team that moves quickly and focuses on hiring great people, running smooth operations and growth.Talent - You will be the point person for all things talent acquisition, and fulfill a variety of functions from learning about new roles to sourcing to managing the candidate experience from first point of contactPeople - You will be onboarding new hires to get acclimated with our office and ensure a smooth transition into their new role. You will address any internal HR mattersOperations & Culture - You will be a thought partner in spearheading workplace benefits and cultural initiativesResponsibilities
Candidate generation; you will be tasked with recruiting candidates for designated job positions, which includes sourcing and working through our active candidates through Angellist and LeverLead coordination for interview schedules with candidates, which includes scheduling interviews, coordinating with candidates, and ensuring an orderly process when candidates are on-siteWork cross-functionally with company employees to understand and anticipate evolving workplace needsManage food programs at company, which include a fully-stocked pantry, coffee service, and lunchesServe as the main point of contact in the office to coordinate visits of company guests and interviews Assist with onboarding activities for new employees
Requirements
Experience in recruiting & managing funnels, preferably at a high-growth startupAgility and flexibility to wear many different hatsImpeccable attention to detailExcitement about working at a fast-paced startup where needs are constantly evolving
Since being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.Our team has a strong focus on operating efficiently and automating everything that could help us move faster. We rely heavily on continuous deployment and constantly ship small, incremental changes.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Kickback. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We are looking for a designer to help us create beautiful content, assets and advertisements. We focus heavily on branding and believe design is critical to a good user experience. We want somebody that is ready to own their designs, improve the brand and has the technical ability to create at the highest professional level.What you'll do:
Establish consistent standards and visuals for the brandDesign brand assets, stickers, illustrations, motion designsCreate illustrations for marketing and social channelsWork with copywriters and design team to create content pages in the productWork with marketing to create display ads for Google, Facebook, Instagram, SnapchatDesign 2D & 3D motion content for Instagram & Snapchat stories
Requirements:
Vector illustration skillsKnowledge of typography, composition, colorExperience in Photoshop, Illustrator, After EffectsAnimationMotion design3D modelingA portfolio showcasing recent work
What you need to be like:
Independent, proactive, quick to act with minimal supervisionAbility to take design concepts with minimal oversight and iterateVersed in the Twitch/Youtube landscape. Have the ability to watch a Youtubers content, understand who they are and create relevant designs around their brandHave a go-getter attitude. There will be things that you might not know how to do, having the ability to learn a new skill on your own is a must.
*Requirement: please submit your Portfolio or Reel when applying!About KickbackSince being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.Our team has a strong focus on operating efficiently and automating everything that could help us move faster. We rely heavily on continuous deployment and constantly ship small, incremental changes.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Kickback. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We are looking for an engineer to help us build a desktop client which will help us integrate new esports titles into our betting platform. The client must be performant and able to work on all ranges of machines. Our users range from hardcore gamers to the casual play. The client should interface efficiently with the rest of our game services. This role will be responsible for the creation, testing, deployment and monitoring of this client.Requirements
Knowledge of Electron, Chromium framework or equivalentDeep Understanding of Windows OS and Microsoft DirectX is a mustExperience in writing, testing, and monitoring client applications optimized for all ranges of machines (low end to high end)Experience with automated builds for Windows clientsExperience with efficiently testing across different computer builds and operating system versionsBonus if you know Ember or React
What you need to be like
Independent, proactive, quick to act with minimal supervisionExperience building Windows desktop applications in the pastHas a deep knowledge of Microsoft DirectX framework and APIsLooking to work hard on problems that move the needle for our entire business in a fast paced, highly rewarding environment amongst a small team of talented engineers, ops people and designers
About KickbackSince being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.Our team has a strong focus on operating efficiently and automating everything that could help us move faster. We rely heavily on continuous deployment and constantly ship small, incremental changes.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Kickback. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Front-end engineers work in sync with the rest of the engineering team on crafting a beautiful, fast and functional experience for users across desktop and mobile. We’re a small team that moves quickly and focuses on getting features shipped, getting the details right and caring about the user above all else.Responsibilities
Build full, high-quality features quickly Write reusable, modern and DRY front-end code in javascript + ember Write clean, performant and well maintained html / css Participate in and own code reviews Follow and improve front-end best practices for writing and deploying code Address cross-browser, cross-platform and performance issues Deliver a beautiful, world-class experience to players
Requirements
The smarts to build high quality products, the drive to do it quickly and grit to overcome any challenges Passion for gaming, gambling and building the future of the two Extensive knowledge of Javascript Extensive knowledge of modern Javascript libraries and tools (e.g. Ember.js, React, Redux, Angular, Electron, etc) Extensive knowledge of modern HTML, CSS and similar tech Detail oriented & UX + design obsessed Experience working with web servers, MVC frameworks and REST APIs Degree in computer science / math or equivalent work experience Tech we use: Ember, Javascript, Ruby, Electron, PostgreSQL, Elixir.
About KickbackKickback is building the future of gambling. We build products that let players bet in video games, bet on esports and more. Since being founded in December 2014 we’ve built some of the largest skill-gaming and gambling products for desktop games on the internet. We’re funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Kickback. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We're looking for a lead data scientist to develop real time bookmaking algorithms, bet recommendation engine and to help grow and manage our data science team.What you’ll be doing on a day to day
Develop bookmaking algorithms and models to best predict outcomes of events in real time as users play gamesDirectly contribute to growing key business metrics (revenue, games, users) and user experience (60% of user time is spent in game) through the algorithms you developDevelop smart serving algorithms to tailor bets served to players based on their skill level, demographics, playing style and moreAnalyze user data to identify and flag fraudulent behaviorBe responsible for growing and managing our data science team
What you need to be like
Independent, proactive, quick to act with minimal supervisionDeep understanding in a set of analytics and machine learning tools like Python, SQL and the Pydata stack (Numpy, Pandas, Scipy, Scikit-Learn), or a similar set of toolsPrevious experience designing and training deep neural networks (RNNs, CNNs)Previous experience with artificial intelligence and bot designExperience managing and growing small teamsLooking to work hard on problems that move the needle for our entire business in a fast paced, highly rewarding environment amongst a small team of talented engineers, ops people and designers
Bonus points:
Experience with bookmaking, market analysis, time series analysis, reinforcement learning, game theory
What to send us:
Github / GitlabResume / LinkedIn
About KickbackSince being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.Our team has a strong focus on operating efficiently and automating everything that could help us move faster. We rely heavily on continuous deployment and constantly ship small, incremental changes.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at Kickback. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
About the role
On the back of the company’s successful content series the heist and the vault, 100 thieves is growing its content production team to scale the scope of its video productions. As one of the earliest members of 100 thieves, you will be a key piece to our talented and efficient team of producers, videographers, and editors. As videographer & editor, your role will be to work closely with the director of production to capture and edit 100 thieves video content. You will work on both branded and original content, ranging from social media videos to longer-form content, spanning subject matter from lifestyle to gaming highlights to esports storytelling. This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most talented teams in esports content production and play a key role in 100 thieves growth over the coming years.
Requirements
Minimum 1 year of professional experience capturing and editing esports video content
2+ years of professional videography and editing experience
Proficient in sony camera workflows (a7sii, a7riii)
Proficient in set lighting & design
An understanding of advanced camera settings and an ability to capture high-quality shots in a range of environments
Ability to ideate and craft shots with limited direction; a sense for the story
Ability to multitask is a necessity; capable of shooting for one project and immediately jumping into editing another
Ability to work as an individual and as part of a team
Ability to recall and communicate your collected footage to another team member
An understanding of adobe creative cloud software (premiere)
Experience concepting and creating motion graphics
Experience sourcing and integrating music and soundtracks
Experience sourcing and integrating archival video footage
Knowledge and understanding of codecs, export practices, and file types
Experience employing color correction best practices
Ability to employ proper file management procedures
Strong communication skills for interacting with both internal and external partners
Willing to work long & odd hours, do whatever it takes to complete the project
Based in los angeles, ca and legally able to work in the united states
Responsibilities
Work closely with the director of production and director of post-production to execute their creative direction, briefs, and feedback
Capture high-quality video footage in studio and on location
Create and build quality shooting environments on-the-fly and with limited resources
Log all footage from production shoots
Source and integrate music from online libraries
Communicate clearly with internal and external stakeholders throughout the post-production process, especially regarding deadlines and progress
Utilize project management software (slack, discord, asana) to coordinate post-production
Facilitate data and file management for all video projects in coordination with the 100 thieves content team and post-production workflow
Create graphics and motion graphics, and adhere to all client branding guidelines and specifications
Assist in elements of content production
Why you’ll love 100 thieves
You will be depended on to ensure the future success of 100 thieves
You will have opportunity to take on significant responsibilities and advance your career
You will have an opportunity to work every day with a team of smart, hungry, and humble gamers
You will be one of the first 10 employees at the company as we build to become the world’s first gaming lifestyle brand
How to apply
Email us at contentjobs@100thieves.Com with the subject line: [videographer & editor] 'your full name'
Include the following:
Resume
Link to your production reel
Links to 2 - 3 pieces of professional content in which you were credited. Please specify year, role, and credit in each production. Esports content preferred.
A short answer as to why you’d be able to help 100 thieves production team
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We are seeking a Data Analyst (Data Scientist/Visualization Master) to become an integral part of our team! You will analyze data and build visualizations to better understand industry business & trends in order to increase our community engagement. This is a vital role to the success of our business.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Drive projects to identify key levers for new user growth, retention, and revenue • Leverage data to understand the product, identify opportunities, and execute initiatives to drive growth and engagement • Drive experiment design, interpretation, and actionable insights • Partner closely with Product & Marketing teams to drive data-driven solutions and alignment • Self motivated with a growth mindset - you seek out learning opportunities for yourself and the team
What youve accomplished: • 3+ years in a data-intensive role • Bachelors degree in quantitative field (or equivalent training & experience) • Proficiency with SQL, Excel, and R or Python • Strong team player who can work well across multiple cross-functional teams, including, finance, growth, product, engineering, and data teams • Focus on scale - develop tooling to automate commonly requested analyses • Experience building out data pipelines from new and raw data sources • You have a passion for video gaming, esports, and high school sports
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We’re looking for a Controller to play a key role in managing our financial operations and the revenue growth of PlayVS. The ideal candidate is an experienced Finance and Accounting leader who will collaborate closely with the Executive Director, Board Finance Committee, and the Senior Management Team.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities:
Strategic Planning: • Provide monthly reports, forecasting, and analysis to the Board, Executive Director, and to the Senior Management Team. • Contribute toward PlayVS’s overall success by participating as a member of the Senior Management Team in the development, implementation, and oversight of organization-wide financial and accounting policies and procedures. • Develop tools and systems to provide critical financial and operational information to the Executive Director, Senior Management Team, and Board. • Make actionable recommendations on both strategy and operations. • Engage board finance, audit, investment committees, and periodic ad hoc committees around issues, trends, and changes in operating model(s) and operational delivery. • Mentor and develop a team of accountants, managing work allocation, cross-functional collaboration, efficiency enhancements, training, problem resolution, performance evaluation, and building an effective team dynamic. • Provide financial oversight of the PlayVS investment portfolio, scholarship endowment programs, and fundraising. • Oversee long-term budgetary planning and costs management in alignment with the Strategic Plan, especially as the Association considers new business relationships and collaborations with external organizations. • In collaboration with the COO and Senior Management Team, develop PlayVS’s annual budgets and forecasts. • Financial planning and analysis including management reporting and presentations to PlayVS’s Board of Directors, including strategic and tactical recommendations. • Develop financial business plans and forecasts • Analyze and present financial impact and opportunity of various business initiatives. • Develop and utilize forward-looking, predictive models and activity based financial analysis to provide insight into the organization’s operations and business plan. • Treasury and cash management including cash and investment reporting. • Oversee cash flow planning and ensure availability of funds as needed. • Oversee cash, investment and asset management. • Maintain relationships and oversee auditors, bankers, investment managers, actuarial consultants, insurance brokers, and government agencies. • Remain up to date on nonprofit audit best practices and state and federal laws regarding nonprofit operations. • Other duties as assigned.
Accounting: • Oversee all aspects of the accounting and finance day-to-day operations including month-end close, journal entries, reconciliation, accounts receivable and accounts payable. • Oversee accounting operations to ensure proper maintenance of all accounting systems and functions. • Identify and implement policy and accounting system process improvements. • Oversee audit, tax, internal control and external reporting. • Ensure legal and regulatory compliance regarding all financial functions. • Ensure timeliness, accuracy and usefulness of financial and management reporting. • Coordinate audits and proper filing of tax returns. • Ensure documentation, implementation and adherence of accounting, internal controls, and contract management policies and procedures. • Maintain PlayVS’s accounting and financial systems and records in accordance with GAAP. • Prepare all monthly, quarterly and annual financial reporting. • Review each department’s purchasing activity, analyze vendor trends, and identify and implement policy and process improvements. • Oversee semi-monthly payroll, ensuring payroll accuracy and compliance with all payroll-related legislation. • Educate PlayVS staff on all policies and procedures.
Minimal Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree with emphasis in accounting, business administration, and/or finance, or related field. • Professional financial certification such as CPA or CMA. • Experience working with and managing financial and accounting software systems, with a solid background in automation, process improvement and advanced Excel skills. • Ability to create and implement new accounting processes including general ledger overhaul, balance sheet reconciliation, internal controls and new financial management tools and reports. • Excellent verbal, written, networking and presentation communication skills.
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We’re looking for a Marketing Associate who’ll work closely with our Executive Director of Brand Marketing to execute campaigns and initiatives across the following channels - brand advertising (print / digital / outdoor), strategic partnerships, and events. The ideal candidate has great interpersonal skills, a passion for building relationships, is curious, hungry and capable of executing multiple projects at once in a fast paced environment. You must also be able to draw actionable insights from data and improving and developing process.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Coordinate Brand Advertising and Strategic Partnership campaigns. • Prospect new opportunities and coordinate meetings. • Collaborate with internal and/or external teams and creatives to execute campaigns. • Provide actionable reporting and insights. • Project managing new retail and pop-up opportunities. • Coordinate, schedule and produce external PlayVS events and programming.
Minimal Qualifications: • 1-3 years on a brand marketing team. • Excellent communication and organizational skills. • Ability to work across teams on multiple projects at once. • Experience in digital marketing (Social, Google, Affiliate). • E-Commerce or retail experience.
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We’re looking for a VP of Marketing who will be lead all aspects of marketing strategy and execution, using digital channels to acquire new learners and activate existing learners. As a multi-sided platform, we require someone who can understand and message to multiple audiences in an ecosystem of players, schools, and college recruiters. This candidate should have a track-record of driving significant revenue impact and the capacity to attract, build and lead a multi-functional team of top-level, high-performing marketing leaders. The VP of Marketing will report to, and work closely with, the Chief Executive Officer while working effectively with the entire team.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Develop and own PlayVS’s marketing strategy and execution across key channels including website, email, SEO, affiliate marketing, mobile apps, co-marketing, PR, web & mobile advertising, social and events to drive revenues, learner growth, enterprise sales, and university partner engagement. • Lead the strategic direction of PlayVS’s brand promise, visual identity, narrative, positioning, naming, pricing and competitive differentiation in order to support our long-term business strategy. • Define and merchandize the value of our offerings -- from courses to degrees -- making clear how particular content, competencies, and credentials can be the key to advancing particular careers. Harness the power of PR and earned media and reinforce PlayVS’s thought leadership. • Ensure effective rollout of new products across the platform. Package and position ideas and products in ways that uniquely appeal to consumers. • Work effectively, transparently and in a partner-like fashion with the CEO and • PlayVS’s management team, particularly Product and Content, ensuring buy-in to key decisions, agreement on strategic direction, and alignment of cross-functional resources and activities.
Minimal Qualifications: • 7+ years of marketing in a consumer internet business, bringing experience building strong brands for companies with best-in-class digital experiences for large global audiences. • 7+ years of data-driven marketing with strong success implementing consumer acquisition and/or retention marketing campaigns with clear business objectives and targets. • Track record building and leading a high-performing, cross-functional team of at least 15 people across branding, PR, digital, analytics, acquisition, and retention. • Proven ability to drive results by consistently seizing opportunities to push the envelope to drive outsize performance in key metrics. • Expertise generating, prioritizing, testing, and delivering on ideas that could drive 10 percent growth as well as 10x growth
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We’re looking for a Community Manager who will coordinate between our players, services and product teams, and partners to ensure success. You will work with our team to scale the student community to ensure high engagement, satisfaction, and success rates for our Leagues. You will help organize in-person and online events, spearhead experiments to boost activity in our community and lead studies to learn about our player’s needs and experience, and strategize about how to best facilitate our players helping one another. If you are solution-driven, people-focused, and looking for an opportunity to make an impact, we are looking for you.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Be a strong advocate for PlayVS Players and the company vision. • Develop and manage all aspects of community relationships with students and course mentors and serve as main point of contact. • Engage community of students in online community platforms and in online and in-person events that will benefit their learning. • Strategize about how to grow communities to meet students needs, in accordance with a deep understanding of their backgrounds, goals and experience. • Communicate project developments and draft strategic recommendations on a regular basis. • Work with learning experts to leverage the community in creating solutions that address student/school challenges.
Minimal Qualifications: • Collaborate with product and learning experts to iterate on our student experience to improve engagement and progress. • Execute projects and deliver results within scope, time and budget, and react quickly to changing student needs. • Possess in-depth knowledge of a programs logistics and content. • 2-3 years of experience in Community, ideally related to Sports/Education tech, traditional education, or professional training. • Stellar writing and communication skills. • Ability to work efficiently, independently, and in collaboration with other teams. • Flexibility in using or learning to use different methods for tracking and conveying information, such as Slack, Notion, forums, chat programs and email marketing software. • Experience with live streams and in person events. • Excellent organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines. • Ability to show clear engagement data for community channels. • A strong team player who enjoys collaborating, asking for help when necessary, and getting things done without an ego.
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
As an early member of the PlayVS Operations team, we’re looking for someone who will focus on driving critical business insights for our Executive Team while partnering with leaders throughout PlayVS to fundamentally improve how we operate as a business. With a combination of exceptional analytical skills, an insatiable curiosity, and an entrepreneurial, “get stuff done” mindset, you’ll help us better understand our Players, Partners, and Team, and drive important changes that will shape the future of PlayVS.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Business Analytics: Develop a deep understanding of our users, usage, partners, and products and how they impact our business to inform important decisions across the organization. Define critical KPIs and build core operating dashboards to help teams drive operational rigor and manage performance, and perform analysis that informs key decisions and priorities. • Strategy & Special Projects: Tackle key questions around critical growth initiatives, and partner with leaders throughout PlayVS to build business cases for potential investments. Present insights and recommendations to senior leadership, and drive the “follow through” of those recommendations to ensure smooth execution with a diverse array of cross-functional partners. • Forecasting & Reporting: Manage the forecast models for revenue and other core enterprise metrics that drive company-wide forecasting, goal-setting, and strategic planning. Work with the Finance team and senior leaders to craft regular updates to the Board of Directors and Executive Team.
Minimal Qualifications: • 2-4 years of top-tier experience. You’ve been a top performer in an investing, consulting, investment banking, product, and/or another highly analytical role at a fast-growing company; knowledge of the consumer internet and media ecosystem is a plus. • Exceptional data analysis skills. An expert in a variety of advanced analytical tools including Excel, Tableau, and/or SQL (and in areas you’re not, you have the growth mindset to learn it); knowledge of Python and R is a plus. • Entrepreneurial self-starter. You thrive in a fast-moving environment and are independently capable of seeking information, corralling resources and delivering results without waiting for direction. • A structured and detail-oriented thinker. You’re as comfortable solving conceptual problems and creating frameworks to refine a team’s thinking as you are getting into the weeds to understand how things work. • Strong communication skills. You can move seamlessly between conversing with engineers or frontline ops employees and lead presentations with senior executives. • High-energy, positive team player. You have a proven ability to build strong working relationships with business partners; this is a highly cross-functional role, so a low ego and a high instinct for collaboration are musts.
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We're looking for a QA Tester to make a direct impact to chart our transformative platform in a fast paced and collaborative environment. In this role you'll work with the product & engineering teams to build test frameworks; writing automation scripts from scratch, and testing client-side APIs. You'll have an opportunity to play a key role in growing our product and scaling our platform.
Utilizing your expertise, you will be the testing expert—using your thoroughly-honed QA methodologies to help drive testing across both the QA organization and the PlayVS product team as a whole. You will coordinate with your engineer counterparts to overseeing bug tracking, test prioritization, test automation and release.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Design manual tests to confirm that the front end build is achieving the desired results and is ready for release. • Manual front end testing on Mac's, PC's and mobile devices to ensure compatibility with websites, apps, and other digital projects. • Collaborate with Designers, Front-End Developers and Producers to test the design and implementation of the application experience • Work with Backend Developers to test features and efficiencies • Find every defect...and then more. • Test compatibility over every browser, device and possible delivery system. • Participate in design and code reviews when needed. • Identify and communicate best practices. • Occasionally test scalability through load and stress testing.
Minimal Qualifications: • Strong Communication Skills. • Knowledge of JavaScript. • Front end manual website testing experience. • Working knowledge HTML, CSS, and related web technologies. • Awareness of cross-browser compatibility issues and client-side performance considerations. • Design and UX sensibilities. • A natural curiosity for new technology and creative expression. • Nice to haves — testing on mobile devices, and or a good understanding knowledge of mobile OS and browsers. • Preference for local candidates for this onsite position located in West Los Angeles.
Come and work on PlayVS, and help bring esports to 20K high schools nationwide. For the first time ever, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship and be recognized by their state association.
We're looking for a Senior Fullstack Engineer to help us build the most sophisticated competition platform in esports. If this seems interesting we'd love to chat.
You can learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Requirements:
- ~5 years of fullstack engineering experience - Experience using NodeJS and NoSQL data stores like Redis, RethinkDB or Mongo - Expert crafting interfaces using ReactJS - Top-notch CSS skills - Comfortable architecting & executing, and moving between the frontend and backend - BS degree in CS (or equivalent)
Benefits & Perks:
- Join the early team and work closely with founders - Medical, dental and vision coverage - Competitive salary and equity grants - Unlimited vacation
With PlayVS, students can play video games as a sport for a state championship. Come help us as we bring esports to 20K high schools for the first time ever nationwide.
We’re looking for a Front-end Engineer to contribute excellent code to a UI that is beautiful, minimalist, highly-functional, and absent from bloat using the most modern web UI technologies. The main tools in our arsenal are: ReactJS, Redux, ES6, Websockets, HTML5, CSS3. We apply an all-out functional, all-async programming style using Ramda.
Learn more about PlayVS here:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/19/playvs-wants-every-high-school-to-have-an-esports-team/
http://www.espn.com/esports/story/_/id/23239068/national-federation-state-high-school-associations-partners-playvs-high-school-esports-leagues
Responsibilities: • Extensive experience in crafting nuanced user interfaces using ReactJS. • Top-notch CSS skills, including animation, complex layouts, multi-device responsiveness, and a fine eye for design details and typography. • Strong general programming skills using modern ECMAScript. Functional programming experience with Ramda / stateless components a bonus.
Minimal Qualifications: • You are a joy to work with because of your positive attitude and technical competence. • You have consistently shipped high quality code to production as part of a team. • You collaborate effectively with back-end engineers, product managers, and designers to help craft a user experience and see it through to the end. • You write clean, composable components, with a willingness to challenge yourself and to learn all the time. • You understand the importance of comprehensive unit testing, even at the user interface layer. • You have a passion for changing the perception and landscape of esports in high schools.
As a software engineer on one of our game teams, you’ll be a key contributor to developing amazing games that millions of customers around the world enjoy. We’re always looking for great engineers who want to help us build the next amazing Valve game, or expand and improve an established hit like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, or Team Fortress 2. You’ll design and deliver new engine features, new game features, and new ways to delight our customers and drive revenue. You should have experience in all phases of game development, be self-directed, and have a relentless focus on customers. There are opportunities to work on titles across a variety of genres, with both VR and traditional 2D interfaces. Whether you’re a graphics or physics expert, a gameplay or networking specialist, or just an all-around great engineer, there are ways to have a huge impact.Responsibilities
Qualifications
This is a senior role, requiring prior industry experience. Unfortunately, we do not currently have openings for recent graduates.
Overview
Epic Games is looking for a Gameplay Programming Lead to join the incredible team behind Fortnite Battle Royale. In this role, you'll offer hands-on technical and team leadership to enhance and maintain gameplay systems of Fortnite. Our gameplay programmers have an intrinsic understanding of what makes a game fun and the analytical mind to break that down into its constituent parts. You'll work directly with the brightest design and technical minds in the business as Epic builds the premier game for a growing player community.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
Please submit your resume and we'll be in touch soon.
This is going to be Epic!
Epic Games is looking for a Developer Relations Engineer to provide pre and post license technical support for our licensees and prospective licensees. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of C++ and development experience working with the Unreal Engine.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
Please submit your resume and we'll be in touch soon.
This is going to be Epic!
Software Engineers are an essential part of Battlefy's Product Team. Working closely with designers and product managers, we implement and maintain the user interface and production systems. We make the most of modern tools like React, Angular, ES6, and even our next-generation apps are built with JavaScript on React Native.
In Vancouver, the Engineering team is building world-class software to ensure our global customers, players, and organizers have a great experience on Battlefy.
We value passion and drive but we also believe that diversity is the key to success for every high growth technology startup. We welcome people from all walks of life.
What are examples of work that Software Engineers have done at Battlefy?
You Are
You Will
Your Experience
Bonus Points if you…
What you’ll get
Battlefy is looking for a resourceful data wiz who is passionate about using data to tell stories that have a direct impact on our business and product.
Data analysis and experimentation are key enablers of success at Battlefy and play a key role in improving the experience of our users. You will be the central owner of data and data analysis, helping drive key product decisions for the platform. Your work will have immediate impact across the company and you will be in a uniquely cross-discipline role, working with nearly every team in the company. You'll be joining a data driven team that is looking for a experienced data analyst to enhance our existing capabilities.
We value passion and drive but we also believe that diversity is the key to success for every high growth technology startup. We welcome people from all walks of life.
You Are
You Will
Your Experience
Bonus Points if you…
What you’ll get
theScore’s mission is to create highly-engaging digital products and content that empower the sports fan’s experience. Its flagship mobile app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social and esports platforms.
We’re looking for a motivated and resourceful engineer to help build, manage and optimize consumer applications on smart-phones and other emerging platforms. Our DevOps team oversees server and application deployment and manages our server clusters in the AWS cloud. You will work directly with other development team members to provide highly available and high performing services. The challenges are exciting and varied. The qualified candidate will work with an agile team of software engineers and must thrive in a high-energy environment with complex multi-disciplinary projects. The mantra for this role will be automation with a focus on site reliability and performance.
Typical Work Day at theScore:
Requirements:
What We Offer:
We are looking for a Backend Developer (Python) to support our team in Berlin office. Your role will include all development activities such as: requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, software design, integration, verification, simulations, tools design. Driven by a culture of gaming passion, clear communication, and the urge for improvement you will become part of the DOJO team.
Your Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining custom game clients and replay parsers for Esports titles (CS:GO, Dota2, LoL, Overwatch…) - Working together with the teams to generate data for our products - Maintaining the production environment - Deploying and continuously improving the currently running services - Mentoring our Data Science Team about better development practices to improve the quality of their codebase
Your Profile:
- Degree in Computer Science or relevant field - Minimum of 3+ years of software development experience - Commitment to good development practices - Very Good knowledge of Python - Proficiency with SQL databases - Experience with testing distributed systems - Experience with AWS and Docker - Experience of one of the following topics is a big plus: Machine Learning, Java, MongoDB, RabbitMQ Golang Esports gaming affinity (e.g. Lol, Dota, CSGO)
We offer you:
- A "get shit done" culture - Self-determined working hours based on goal reaching rather than amount of time spent in the office - 10% of your work time to spend on gaming topics of your choice (alone or as a team) - gaming room stocked with 10 PCs and VR equipment to play and crush enemies with your colleagues - DOJO bar with free alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks after work hours - sofa room including a massage chair to kick off the edge and relax during lunch hours - yoga room with basic gym equipment to stay physically active - voucher for food delivery if you work after 19:30 - awesome team events like paintball, BBQs, boat parties, etc. with all external colleagues - free coffee & water to stay focused and hydrated - lots of game enthusiasts to talk and share game experiences with
We look forward to receiving your application (cover letter, CV, and references including your code samples) as well as your salary requirements and earliest possible starting date. Please send an e-mail containing this information to: application@dojomadness.com
We are looking for an engineer to help us build a desktop client which will help us integrate new esports titles into our betting platform. The client must be performant and able to work on all ranges of machines. Our users range from hardcore gamers to the casual play. The client should interface efficiently with the rest of our game services. This role will be responsible for the creation, testing, deployment and monitoring of this client.Requirements
Knowledge of Electron, Chromium framework or equivalentDeep Understanding of Windows OS and Microsoft DirectX is a mustExperience in writing, testing, and monitoring client applications optimized for all ranges of machines (low end to high end)Experience with automated builds for Windows clientsExperience with efficiently testing across different computer builds and operating system versionsBonus if you know Ember or React
What you need to be like
Independent, proactive, quick to act with minimal supervisionExperience building Windows desktop applications in the pastHas a deep knowledge of Microsoft DirectX framework and APIsLooking to work hard on problems that move the needle for our entire business in a fast paced, highly rewarding environment amongst a small team of talented engineers, ops people and designers
About KickbackSince being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.
Front-end engineers work in sync with the rest of the engineering team on crafting a beautiful, fast and functional experience for users across desktop and mobile. We’re a small team that moves quickly and focuses on getting features shipped, getting the details right and caring about the user above all else.Responsibilities
Build full, high-quality features quickly Write reusable, modern and DRY front-end code in javascript + ember Write clean, performant and well maintained html / css Participate in and own code reviews Follow and improve front-end best practices for writing and deploying code Address cross-browser, cross-platform and performance issues Deliver a beautiful, world-class experience to players
Requirements
The smarts to build high quality products, the drive to do it quickly and grit to overcome any challenges Passion for gaming, gambling and building the future of the two Extensive knowledge of Javascript Extensive knowledge of modern Javascript libraries and tools (e.g. Ember.js, React, Redux, Angular, Electron, etc) Extensive knowledge of modern HTML, CSS and similar tech Detail oriented & UX + design obsessed Experience working with web servers, MVC frameworks and REST APIs Degree in computer science / math or equivalent work experience Tech we use: Ember, Javascript, Ruby, Electron, PostgreSQL, Elixir.
About KickbackKickback is building the future of gambling. We build products that let players bet in video games, bet on esports and more. Since being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest skill-gaming and gambling products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.
We're looking for a lead data scientist to develop real time bookmaking algorithms, bet recommendation engine and to help grow and manage our data science team.What you’ll be doing on a day to day
Develop bookmaking algorithms and models to best predict outcomes of events in real time as users play gamesDirectly contribute to growing key business metrics (revenue, games, users) and user experience (60% of user time is spent in game) through the algorithms you developDevelop smart serving algorithms to tailor bets served to players based on their skill level, demographics, playing style and moreAnalyze user data to identify and flag fraudulent behaviorBe responsible for growing and managing our data science team
What you need to be like
Independent, proactive, quick to act with minimal supervisionDeep understanding in a set of analytics and machine learning tools like Python, SQL and the Pydata stack (Numpy, Pandas, Scipy, Scikit-Learn), or a similar set of toolsPrevious experience designing and training deep neural networks (RNNs, CNNs)Previous experience with artificial intelligence and bot designExperience managing and growing small teamsLooking to work hard on problems that move the needle for our entire business in a fast paced, highly rewarding environment amongst a small team of talented engineers, ops people and designers
Bonus points:
Experience with bookmaking, market analysis, time series analysis, reinforcement learning, game theory
What to send us:
Github / GitlabResume / LinkedIn
About KickbackSince being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.
Responsibilities: • Drive projects to identify key levers for new user growth, retention, and revenue • Leverage data to understand the product, identify opportunities, and execute initiatives to drive growth and engagement • Drive experiment design, interpretation, and actionable insights • Partner closely with Product & Marketing teams to drive data-driven solutions and alignment • Self motivated with a growth mindset - you seek out learning opportunities for yourself and the team
What youve accomplished: • 3+ years in a data-intensive role • Bachelors degree in quantitative field (or equivalent training & experience) • Proficiency with SQL, Excel, and R or Python • Strong team player who can work well across multiple cross-functional teams, including, finance, growth, product, engineering, and data teams • Focus on scale - develop tooling to automate commonly requested analyses • Experience building out data pipelines from new and raw data sources • You have a passion for video gaming, esports, and high school sports
Responsibilities: • Design manual tests to confirm that the front end build is achieving the desired results and is ready for release. • Manual front end testing on Mac's, PC's and mobile devices to ensure compatibility with websites, apps, and other digital projects. • Collaborate with Designers, Front-End Developers and Producers to test the design and implementation of the application experience • Work with Backend Developers to test features and efficiencies • Find every defect...and then more. • Test compatibility over every browser, device and possible delivery system. • Participate in design and code reviews when needed. • Identify and communicate best practices. • Occasionally test scalability through load and stress testing.
Minimal Qualifications: • Strong Communication Skills. • Knowledge of JavaScript. • Front end manual website testing experience. • Working knowledge HTML, CSS, and related web technologies. • Awareness of cross-browser compatibility issues and client-side performance considerations. • Design and UX sensibilities. • A natural curiosity for new technology and creative expression. • Nice to haves — testing on mobile devices, and or a good understanding knowledge of mobile OS and browsers. • Preference for local candidates for this onsite position located in West Los Angeles.
Requirements:
- ~5 years of fullstack engineering experience - Experience using NodeJS and NoSQL data stores like Redis, RethinkDB or Mongo - Expert crafting interfaces using ReactJS - Top-notch CSS skills - Comfortable architecting & executing, and moving between the frontend and backend - BS degree in CS (or equivalent)
Benefits & Perks:
- Join the early team and work closely with founders - Medical, dental and vision coverage - Competitive salary and equity grants - Unlimited vacation
Responsibilities: • Extensive experience in crafting nuanced user interfaces using ReactJS. • Top-notch CSS skills, including animation, complex layouts, multi-device responsiveness, and a fine eye for design details and typography. • Strong general programming skills using modern ECMAScript. Functional programming experience with Ramda / stateless components a bonus.
Minimal Qualifications: • You are a joy to work with because of your positive attitude and technical competence. • You have consistently shipped high quality code to production as part of a team. • You collaborate effectively with back-end engineers, product managers, and designers to help craft a user experience and see it through to the end. • You write clean, composable components, with a willingness to challenge yourself and to learn all the time. • You understand the importance of comprehensive unit testing, even at the user interface layer. • You have a passion for changing the perception and landscape of esports in high schools.
As a part of the Consumer Products organization, the VOD team is dedicated to the success of our content creators – whether they’re online or offline – by ensuring that their VOD content continues to engage with audience and fans. The team is focused on delivering features and tools that allow content creators reach communities around the world, and around the clock.As the UI/UX Designer, you will design impactful products for creating and consuming content for 100+ million Twitch users worldwide. The team has done ground-breaking work in Video Premieres, bringing previously recorded content to a live audience. We are also working on a number of cloud-based video management tools for our creators, slated for this later year! You’ll be surrounded by a talented cross-functional team that’s focused on our users, working backwards from their problems and developing compelling solutions that enable them to build thriving communities that’s the center of our platform. Responsibilities
Execute on the product you design from start to finishResearch, ideate, and help envision the future of broadcasting on TwitchPresent and communicate your designs to the team and the greater organization to build consensus around your conceptsCreate wire-frames, beautiful mockups, amazing prototypes, and help implement your designs to pixel perfectionTest, learn, and iterate on everything you doWork closely with Engineering, Product, Research, Data Science, and Marketing
Requirements
Portfolio demonstrating strong visual and UX design of large-scale, complex systemsAbility to produce functional prototypesHave understanding and empathy towards users and communities around TwitchComfortable writing HTML, CSS, and SASS3+ years of professional experienceHumor, humility, and curiosity
Bonus Points
Formal education in Design, Interaction/UX Design or HCIContributed to the development of UI style guide or pattern library
Perks
Full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and life401(k) savings plan with a company matchCatered daily lunch and dinners (and hearty breakfasts three times a week)Unlimited snacks and drinksMonthly in-office massagesCorporate gym membershipCommuter benefitsFlexible time off policyWeekly happy hours and opportunity to attend one gaming event or tournamentTop of the line technology to help you build your own workspace
About TwitchTwitch is the world's leading video platform and community for gamers, with more than 100 million visitors per month. We connect gamers from around the world by allowing them to broadcast, watch, and chat with each other. Twitch's live and on-demand video platform forms the backbone of a distribution network for video game broadcasters including pro players, tournaments, leagues, developers and gaming media organizations. Twitch is leading a revolution in gaming culture, turning gameplay into an immersive video experience. Learn more at http://twitch.tv.
What's cooler than creating products for esports? Building them with a team of extremely talented people fanatic about games. If you are a passionate, entrepreneurial-spirited individual who thrives in taking ideas from concept to market, this is the role for you.
At Battlefy, design is not compartmentalized into a corner and watched from afar by management. It's woven into all aspects of our team, from engineering to business. Design has a voice here, and we love pushing buttons and challenging the status quo - whatever it takes to make the best product.
You Are
- A meticulous full-stack designer that works across systems, information architecture, interactions, aesthetics, and prototyping.
- An expert communicator & are comfortable justifying your design decisions and rationale to everyone in the company from sales, to business, to engineering & product.
- An avid champion of design principles, a follower of the latest trends, and a team player who understands that process, critique, and iterations are as important as the final solution.
- Constantly curious, always looking for problems to solve and ways to improve yourself, the team and the product.
- A self-starter able to work with minimal oversight, relish autonomy, and are a leader able to push and challenge others to adopt design thinking processes.
You Will
- Build and help define the vision of how the Battlefy platform works, feels, looks and interacts.
- Have the autonomy to own and challenge the entire product design process, from requirements gathering & user research to wireframing, paper prototypes & high-fidelity mockups.
- Help define the role of design in the company with an open-minded management team.
- Collaborate with Engineering, Product, Marketing & Sales on a daily basis, explaining design choices and trade-offs.
- Design beautiful interfaces which show only the amount of visual information necessary, no more no less.
- After release, pinpoint where optimization, user studies and analytics can be most effective for driving subsequent iterations.
Your Experience
- Experience working in an agile, inter-disciplinary collaborative environment to see the implementation of designs through development.
- Expert knowledge of Sketch, Adobe CC, and other design tools
Bonus Points
- Worked in a startup environment and are used to wearing different hats.
- Understand front-end web technologies like CSS3/HTML5/JavaScript.
- Are experienced in organizing and playing in esports tournaments.
- Attempted (even if it failed) your own venture.
At Battlefy, you will be instrumental in fostering the team to rise up and become legends. While doing so you’ll receive a competitive salary, flexible hours, medical & dental benefits, and unlimited vacation time. Most importantly though, you will receive the support of a talented, warm and welcoming family that shares your passion and enthusiasm for building a legacy in esports.
theScore’s mission is to create highly-engaging digital products and content that empower the sports fan’s experience. Its flagship mobile app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social and esports platforms.
We’re looking for a user-centered design expert who understands people – who they are, what motivates them, how they interact with our products and what our audience expects from theScore. As a product design leader, you will lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of clear and intentional design processes that achieve results and foster the creativity, focus, and productivity of the team. You’ll Manage a small team of designers; provide feedback on their work and support their career goals by developing their technical and communication skills.
Typical Work Day at theScore:
Requirements:
What We Offer:
Responsibilities: • Be an evangelist for esports and video games in general. Develop a deep understanding of our games. • Own of our channel (social, web, etc) content and strategy; including what platforms to be on, why and how to be there in an industry defining way • Own relationships with students, teachers, top community content creators, cosplayers, evangelist and contributors. Do our players feel a personal relationship with us? Would they recommend playing our league? You get to make this happen • Design programs of engagement for our players and schools, come up with creative new ways to keep our league top of mind. • Develop a strong set of relationship with schools participating in our league across the nation and build systems which reward loyalty and deeper engagement with our experiences in a way that feels exactly like what a fans and players desire. • Responsible for team development as needed and the management of third party relationships. This role is an active participant in the conversation about how future games and features. • Provide crucial, data driven sentiment analysis as well as qualitative forecasts for esports being made and play a key role in determining community building features in our esports. • Work with internal teams and third parties to create compelling content that brings players together around their shared passion for our games and enables them to become powerful evangelists to their networks.
Minimal Qualifications: • Bachelor Degree is preferred or equivalent work experience. • 3-7 years building online communities, preferably in the games space. • 1-3 years leading cross-functional teams in deadline sensitive environments. • Familiarity and passion for the esports space. • Excellent written and communication skills. • Outstanding tactical execution paired with long term strategic thinking • Passion for esports, video gaming, and high school sports. • Ability to travel as needed.
Pluses: • Deep network in the Twitch or Youtube community. • Experience in editorial and/or video content creation. • Experience in project management.
What we do:
Quarterback is the first fan-engagement platform that enables streamers and professional gamers to continuously engage with their audiences by creating their own fan-club gaming leagues. These leagues can host daily challenges, give away prizes, compete against other clubs worldwide and offer other perks.
What we are looking for:
Passionate gamers, brilliant geeks and die-hard techies, who want to create new products, who are thirsty to excel at everything, but more than anything truly understand the meaning behind the saying: “Work Hard, Play Harder”.
That’s where you come in.
As an Influencer (Streamers) & Community Manager, you’ll be Quarterback’s ambassador to everything streaming and gaming. You will be responsible for building meaningful and impactful relationships with local and international influencers, seek out new talent, and partner with veterans and new content creators alike.
You are ideally already a dominant member of the gaming community and know what truly makes someone an influencer of players’ hearts and minds. You know how to identify the right talent to work with, how to communicate with them effectively, solve their problems and answer to their needs.
You are:
You will:
Please include a resume and cover letter. We receive a lot of applications, but we’ll notice a well-written intro that shows us you mean business. You get an un-fair advantage if streamers or content creators vouch for you and know who you are.
Responsibilities: • Be a strong advocate for PlayVS Players and the company vision. • Develop and manage all aspects of community relationships with students and course mentors and serve as main point of contact. • Engage community of students in online community platforms and in online and in-person events that will benefit their learning. • Strategize about how to grow communities to meet students needs, in accordance with a deep understanding of their backgrounds, goals and experience. • Communicate project developments and draft strategic recommendations on a regular basis. • Work with learning experts to leverage the community in creating solutions that address student/school challenges.
Minimal Qualifications: • Collaborate with product and learning experts to iterate on our student experience to improve engagement and progress. • Execute projects and deliver results within scope, time and budget, and react quickly to changing student needs. • Possess in-depth knowledge of a programs logistics and content. • 2-3 years of experience in Community, ideally related to Sports/Education tech, traditional education, or professional training. • Stellar writing and communication skills. • Ability to work efficiently, independently, and in collaboration with other teams. • Flexibility in using or learning to use different methods for tracking and conveying information, such as Slack, Notion, forums, chat programs and email marketing software. • Experience with live streams and in person events. • Excellent organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines. • Ability to show clear engagement data for community channels. • A strong team player who enjoys collaborating, asking for help when necessary, and getting things done without an ego.
Drone Squad is developing an augmented reality robotic gaming platform and we need your help to launch our flagship product.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work with our product and marketing team to facilitate user testing. This includes recruitment, screening, scheduling, setup, data collection, etc. - Help plan and organize in person and live-streamed promotional events - Perform online research and engage with online communities for primary research and marketing outreach - Identify journalists and bloggers that will be interested in our products - Depending on your skills and expertise, we can give you even more responsibility
YOU
- Passionate about technology, video games and/or robots - Located in Los Angeles - open to remote 50% of the time - Are available 2-6 times a month (possibly evenings) for special events in Pasadena and greater LA - Have excellent communication skills - Can work independently and are resourceful - Are willing to help teammates and learn from them - Are open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism - Will move fast, take risks and learn as you go - Are tech savvy and a fast learner
A PLUS - Familiar with tools such as Slack, Skype, Basecamp, Google Apps (hangouts, docs, sheets, forms, etc) and Mail-chimp - Bonus if you know your way around video editing and design apps
WORKING HERE Drone Squad is a fast moving and scrappy tech startup that's built for speed. And by speed, we mean rapid validated learnings to achieve success the lean startup way.
We are relentlessly customer focused. Our team follows customer development and lean startup practices. Team members get a tremendous amount of autonomy and responsibility.
While we are extremely driven, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. After all, it comes down to our love and passion high tech toys.
We are looking for a designer to help us create beautiful content, assets and advertisements. We focus heavily on branding and believe design is critical to a good user experience. We want somebody that is ready to own their designs, improve the brand and has the technical ability to create at the highest professional level.What you'll do:
Establish consistent standards and visuals for the brandDesign brand assets, stickers, illustrations, motion designsCreate illustrations for marketing and social channelsWork with copywriters and design team to create content pages in the productWork with marketing to create display ads for Google, Facebook, Instagram, SnapchatDesign 2D & 3D motion content for Instagram & Snapchat stories
Requirements:
Vector illustration skillsKnowledge of typography, composition, colorExperience in Photoshop, Illustrator, After EffectsAnimationMotion design3D modelingA portfolio showcasing recent work
What you need to be like:
Independent, proactive, quick to act with minimal supervisionAbility to take design concepts with minimal oversight and iterateVersed in the Twitch/Youtube landscape. Have the ability to watch a Youtubers content, understand who they are and create relevant designs around their brandHave a go-getter attitude. There will be things that you might not know how to do, having the ability to learn a new skill on your own is a must.
About KickbackSince being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.
Responsibilities: • Coordinate Brand Advertising and Strategic Partnership campaigns. • Prospect new opportunities and coordinate meetings. • Collaborate with internal and/or external teams and creatives to execute campaigns. • Provide actionable reporting and insights. • Project managing new retail and pop-up opportunities. • Coordinate, schedule and produce external PlayVS events and programming.
Minimal Qualifications: • 1-3 years on a brand marketing team. • Excellent communication and organizational skills. • Ability to work across teams on multiple projects at once. • Experience in digital marketing (Social, Google, Affiliate). • E-Commerce or retail experience.
Responsibilities: • Develop and own PlayVS’s marketing strategy and execution across key channels including website, email, SEO, affiliate marketing, mobile apps, co-marketing, PR, web & mobile advertising, social and events to drive revenues, learner growth, enterprise sales, and university partner engagement. • Lead the strategic direction of PlayVS’s brand promise, visual identity, narrative, positioning, naming, pricing and competitive differentiation in order to support our long-term business strategy. • Define and merchandize the value of our offerings -- from courses to degrees -- making clear how particular content, competencies, and credentials can be the key to advancing particular careers. Harness the power of PR and earned media and reinforce PlayVS’s thought leadership. • Ensure effective rollout of new products across the platform. Package and position ideas and products in ways that uniquely appeal to consumers. • Work effectively, transparently and in a partner-like fashion with the CEO and • PlayVS’s management team, particularly Product and Content, ensuring buy-in to key decisions, agreement on strategic direction, and alignment of cross-functional resources and activities.
Minimal Qualifications: • 7+ years of marketing in a consumer internet business, bringing experience building strong brands for companies with best-in-class digital experiences for large global audiences. • 7+ years of data-driven marketing with strong success implementing consumer acquisition and/or retention marketing campaigns with clear business objectives and targets. • Track record building and leading a high-performing, cross-functional team of at least 15 people across branding, PR, digital, analytics, acquisition, and retention. • Proven ability to drive results by consistently seizing opportunities to push the envelope to drive outsize performance in key metrics. • Expertise generating, prioritizing, testing, and delivering on ideas that could drive 10 percent growth as well as 10x growth
The Business Operations team partners with Twitch’s product and business leaders to drive ad hoc strategic analyses, optimize business performance, and deliver best-in-class execution. From advising on our content acquisition strategy to evaluating new market and product opportunities, the Business Operations team drives strategic recommendations with actionable insights.The ideal candidate will work cross-functionally across the entire organization to understand all aspects of Twitch. You will leverage your analytical mindset and knowledge of operational insights to develop, implement, and advise on strategic initiatives for your business partners. This position will report to the Director of Business Operations, and you will have the opportunity to define your role and the impact you will have on the entire organization.Responsibilities
Drive ad hoc strategic projects at Twitch, from advising on our content acquisition strategy to evaluating new market and product opportunitiesPartner with business leads to optimize business performance for new and existing initiativesDevelop models, dashboards, and presentations to provide strategic and analytical insights to senior stakeholdersResearch and identify industry trends and key business drivers, translating data into actionable insights
Requirements
2-4 years of experience in management consulting, corporate strategy, and/or business operationsAbility to drive strategic initiatives with minimal direction and little oversight on a day-to-day basisExperience managing complex projects and programs while demonstrating exceptional business judgementComfort with communicating findings to senior stakeholders and executive teamsSuperior financial modeling and presentation skillsFamiliarity with SQL a plus
Perks
Full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and life401(k) savings plan with a company matchCatered daily lunch and dinners (and hearty breakfasts three times a week)Unlimited snacks and drinksMonthly in-office massagesCorporate gym membershipCommuter benefitsFlexible time off policyTop of the line technology to help you build your own workspace
About TwitchTwitch is the world's leading video platform and community for gamers, with more than 100 million visitors per month. We connect gamers from around the world by allowing them to broadcast, watch, and chat with each other. Twitch's live and on-demand video platform forms the backbone of a distribution network for video game broadcasters including pro players, tournaments, leagues, developers and gaming media organizations. Twitch is leading a revolution in gaming culture, turning gameplay into an immersive video experience. Learn more at http://twitch.tv.
We are looking for a detail-oriented, customer service focused Account Manager with media experience that will work hand in hand with the sales team. Account Manager will be a crucial member of a growing team that will support sales in meeting its objectives and providing best in class customer service to clients, both internal and external. Light travel may be required and the position will report to the Director of Client Services.Responsibilities
Insertion Order ManagementWork with the finance team on any new client approvalsEnter IO into Order Management SystemVerify accuracy of Internal IO and client insertion orderBe client facing point of contact to ensure smooth execution and deliveryClarify any questions Ad Operations may have about the campaignClient ManagementProvide highest level of customer service to clients both internal and external, as a key point person for custom content and ad executionsWork to manage custom programs or sponsorships with other departments internally and lead the custom content campaigns to ensure assets are distributed and deliveredKick-off campaign with clients and manage all timelines, assets and opportunities for optimizationAssist in pre-sale pipeline management, reporting, and opportunity accuracy in CRM systemKeep sales apprised of all key issues, updated and relevant data throughout campaign processWork with Ad Operations to troubleshoot live campaignsAssist Ad Operations with running weekly or ad hoc reports for campaigns & clientsMaintain up-to-date knowledge of Twitch's site features and ad unitsLead and participate in process improvements and projects
Requirements
3-5 years of online media experienceExperience helping clients execute custom branded campaignsExcellent written, presentation and oral communication skillsExcellent collaboration skillsAble to proactively troubleshoot and problem solve quickly and though the proper escalation processWorking knowledge of Microsoft Office: PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. Keynote knowledge a plusExperience with 3rd party ad servers (Google DCM, Innovid, Sizmek) and ad verification partners (IAS, DV, MOAT)Works well with others in high-energy environment with minimal supervision
Bonus Points
Video Game EnthusiastWork experience in online mediaPrevious agency experience
Perks
Full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and life 401(k) savings plan with a company matchCorporate gym membershipCommuter benefitsFlexible time off policyTop of the line technology to help you build your own workspace
About TwitchTwitch is the world's leading video platform and community for gamers, with more than 100 million visitors per month. We connect gamers from around the world by allowing them to broadcast, watch, and chat with each other. Twitch's live and on-demand video platform forms the backbone of a distribution network for video game broadcasters including pro players, tournaments, leagues, developers and gaming media organizations. Twitch is leading a revolution in gaming culture, turning gameplay into an immersive video experience. Learn more at http://twitch.tv.
For our Finance Team in Berlin we are searching for a Finance Intern (m/f).
Your Responsibilities : - Help to prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports - Support month-end and year-end close process
Your Profile: - Excellent German and English skills - A can-do attitude, with strong motivation to get things done - Excellent organizational skills to manage multiple projects at once seamlessly - Ability to think independently and work collaboratively - Exceptional attention to detail - Good IT skills, with excellent knowledge of Excel and Google Drive - Ideally you want to get a full time employment after your internship
We offer you: - A "get shit done" culture - A world class team who loves it when a plan comes together - Multiple gaming rooms, including a VR-room and team gaming sessions - A daily open bar including snacks, soft drinks, beer and liquor and a massage chair - Many different team events like BBQs, summer parties, gaming nights etc.
We look forward to receiving your application (cover letter, CV, and references) as well as your salary requirements and earliest possible starting date. Please send an e-mail containing this information to: application@dojomadness.com
As a Talent & Operations Coordinator, you will have the opportunity to impact many teams in the Vancouver office. We’re a small team that moves quickly and focuses on hiring great people, running smooth operations and growth.Talent - You will be the point person for all things talent acquisition, and fulfill a variety of functions from learning about new roles to sourcing to managing the candidate experience from first point of contactPeople - You will be onboarding new hires to get acclimated with our office and ensure a smooth transition into their new role. You will address any internal HR mattersOperations & Culture - You will be a thought partner in spearheading workplace benefits and cultural initiativesResponsibilities
Candidate generation; you will be tasked with recruiting candidates for designated job positions, which includes sourcing and working through our active candidates through Angellist and LeverLead coordination for interview schedules with candidates, which includes scheduling interviews, coordinating with candidates, and ensuring an orderly process when candidates are on-siteWork cross-functionally with company employees to understand and anticipate evolving workplace needsManage food programs at company, which include a fully-stocked pantry, coffee service, and lunchesServe as the main point of contact in the office to coordinate visits of company guests and interviews Assist with onboarding activities for new employees
Requirements
Experience in recruiting & managing funnels, preferably at a high-growth startupAgility and flexibility to wear many different hatsImpeccable attention to detailExcitement about working at a fast-paced startup where needs are constantly evolving
Since being founded in December 2014 we've built some of the largest esports gaming products for desktop games on the internet. We're funded by some of the best in gaming, including Mark Pincus (Zynga), Justin Kan (Twitch), and Y Combinator.
Responsibilities:
Strategic Planning: • Provide monthly reports, forecasting, and analysis to the Board, Executive Director, and to the Senior Management Team. • Contribute toward PlayVS’s overall success by participating as a member of the Senior Management Team in the development, implementation, and oversight of organization-wide financial and accounting policies and procedures. • Develop tools and systems to provide critical financial and operational information to the Executive Director, Senior Management Team, and Board. • Make actionable recommendations on both strategy and operations. • Engage board finance, audit, investment committees, and periodic ad hoc committees around issues, trends, and changes in operating model(s) and operational delivery. • Mentor and develop a team of accountants, managing work allocation, cross-functional collaboration, efficiency enhancements, training, problem resolution, performance evaluation, and building an effective team dynamic. • Provide financial oversight of the PlayVS investment portfolio, scholarship endowment programs, and fundraising. • Oversee long-term budgetary planning and costs management in alignment with the Strategic Plan, especially as the Association considers new business relationships and collaborations with external organizations. • In collaboration with the COO and Senior Management Team, develop PlayVS’s annual budgets and forecasts. • Financial planning and analysis including management reporting and presentations to PlayVS’s Board of Directors, including strategic and tactical recommendations. • Develop financial business plans and forecasts • Analyze and present financial impact and opportunity of various business initiatives. • Develop and utilize forward-looking, predictive models and activity based financial analysis to provide insight into the organization’s operations and business plan. • Treasury and cash management including cash and investment reporting. • Oversee cash flow planning and ensure availability of funds as needed. • Oversee cash, investment and asset management. • Maintain relationships and oversee auditors, bankers, investment managers, actuarial consultants, insurance brokers, and government agencies. • Remain up to date on nonprofit audit best practices and state and federal laws regarding nonprofit operations. • Other duties as assigned.
Accounting: • Oversee all aspects of the accounting and finance day-to-day operations including month-end close, journal entries, reconciliation, accounts receivable and accounts payable. • Oversee accounting operations to ensure proper maintenance of all accounting systems and functions. • Identify and implement policy and accounting system process improvements. • Oversee audit, tax, internal control and external reporting. • Ensure legal and regulatory compliance regarding all financial functions. • Ensure timeliness, accuracy and usefulness of financial and management reporting. • Coordinate audits and proper filing of tax returns. • Ensure documentation, implementation and adherence of accounting, internal controls, and contract management policies and procedures. • Maintain PlayVS’s accounting and financial systems and records in accordance with GAAP. • Prepare all monthly, quarterly and annual financial reporting. • Review each department’s purchasing activity, analyze vendor trends, and identify and implement policy and process improvements. • Oversee semi-monthly payroll, ensuring payroll accuracy and compliance with all payroll-related legislation. • Educate PlayVS staff on all policies and procedures.
Minimal Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree with emphasis in accounting, business administration, and/or finance, or related field. • Professional financial certification such as CPA or CMA. • Experience working with and managing financial and accounting software systems, with a solid background in automation, process improvement and advanced Excel skills. • Ability to create and implement new accounting processes including general ledger overhaul, balance sheet reconciliation, internal controls and new financial management tools and reports. • Excellent verbal, written, networking and presentation communication skills.
Responsibilities: • Business Analytics: Develop a deep understanding of our users, usage, partners, and products and how they impact our business to inform important decisions across the organization. Define critical KPIs and build core operating dashboards to help teams drive operational rigor and manage performance, and perform analysis that informs key decisions and priorities. • Strategy & Special Projects: Tackle key questions around critical growth initiatives, and partner with leaders throughout PlayVS to build business cases for potential investments. Present insights and recommendations to senior leadership, and drive the “follow through” of those recommendations to ensure smooth execution with a diverse array of cross-functional partners. • Forecasting & Reporting: Manage the forecast models for revenue and other core enterprise metrics that drive company-wide forecasting, goal-setting, and strategic planning. Work with the Finance team and senior leaders to craft regular updates to the Board of Directors and Executive Team.
Minimal Qualifications: • 2-4 years of top-tier experience. You’ve been a top performer in an investing, consulting, investment banking, product, and/or another highly analytical role at a fast-growing company; knowledge of the consumer internet and media ecosystem is a plus. • Exceptional data analysis skills. An expert in a variety of advanced analytical tools including Excel, Tableau, and/or SQL (and in areas you’re not, you have the growth mindset to learn it); knowledge of Python and R is a plus. • Entrepreneurial self-starter. You thrive in a fast-moving environment and are independently capable of seeking information, corralling resources and delivering results without waiting for direction. • A structured and detail-oriented thinker. You’re as comfortable solving conceptual problems and creating frameworks to refine a team’s thinking as you are getting into the weeds to understand how things work. • Strong communication skills. You can move seamlessly between conversing with engineers or frontline ops employees and lead presentations with senior executives. • High-energy, positive team player. You have a proven ability to build strong working relationships with business partners; this is a highly cross-functional role, so a low ego and a high instinct for collaboration are musts.
We are looking for a highly motivated Senior Product Manager/Product Manager to join our team of passionate thinkers and problem solvers. The ideal candidate is someone who has experience leading product exploration and definition within fast-paced businesses that deliver consumer-facing products and services. You understand the problem that we are solving and know what is required to measure the success of our efforts. You thrive in an individual contributor role, but enjoy partnering with people from across the organization.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Epic Games is searching for a Product Manager who will be a part of collaborative teams working on new and emerging IP in a player-focused environment. As a Product Manager at Epic, you will use your creative and analytical skills to partner with game development teams to deliver players a fun and engaging experience.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
This is going to be Epic!
As a Product Manager, here are some examples of what you may work on: Develop new experiences going from inception to delivery to analysis to optimization. Foster product ideas, including running workshops, studying consumer behavior, and analyzing competition. Define roadmaps, requirements, functional specifications, and user stories, using wireframes, storyboards, and visual comps to tell the story. Establish, prioritize, and track loop-based KPIs: engagement, monetization. Work with designers, developers, content producers, live ops specialists, and other stakeholders to optimize for and exceed specific KPI targets. Plan A/B tests and user testing. Conduct user research. Handle basic project management skills. Present concepts, plans, and analysis to senior management and other teams. You: 3+ years product management experience on games. 5+ years in games industry. Experience defining, delivering, and measuring success of mobile gaming experiences, including player progression, leveling systems, and co-opetitive play. Up to speed and passionate about modern mobile game philosophies and trends. Very analytical and creative mind. Very strong leadership skills. Shipped at least one large-scale mobile app with a team of designers and developers. Know when and how to use data-driven development efforts. Excellent communication, organization, and problem solving skills. Detail oriented with outstanding aptitude for self-growth. Passion for product! Able to adapt and modify work based on user testing and feedback. Strong proficiency in product management software, services, and tools (MS Office, JIRA). Bachelor’s Degree.
About the role
On the back of the company’s successful content series the heist and the vault, 100 thieves is growing its content production team to scale the scope of its video productions. As one of the earliest members of 100 thieves, you will be a key piece to our talented and efficient team of producers, videographers, and editors. As editor, your role will be to work closely with the director of post-production to edit and handle post-production of 100 thieves video content. You will work on both branded and original content, ranging from social media videos to longer-form content, spanning subject matter from lifestyle to gaming highlights to esports storytelling. This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most talented teams in esports content production and play a key role in 100 thieves growth over the coming years.
Requirements
Minimum 1 year of professional experience editing esports video content
2+ years of professional video editing experience
An understanding of adobe creative cloud software
Experience concepting and creating motion graphics
Experience sourcing and integrating music and soundtracks
Experience sourcing and integrating archival video footage
Knowledge and understanding of codecs, export practices, and file types
Experience employing color correction best practices
Ability to employ proper file management procedures
Strong communication skills for interacting with both internal and external partners
Willing to work long & odd hours, do whatever it takes to complete the project
Based in los angeles, ca and legally able to work in the united states
Responsibilities
Work closely with the director of post-production and director of production to execute their creative direction, briefs, and feedback
Log all footage from production shoots
Source and integrate music from online libraries
Communicate clearly with internal and external stakeholders throughout the post-production process, especially regarding deadlines and progress
Utilize project management software (slack, discord, asana) to coordinate post-production
Facilitate data and file management for all video projects in coordination with the 100 thieves content team and post-production workflow
Create graphics and motion graphics, and adhere to all client branding guidelines and specifications
Assist in elements of content production
Why you’ll love 100 thieves
You will be depended on to ensure the future success of 100 thieves
You will have opportunity to take on significant responsibilities and advance your career
You will have an opportunity to work every day with a team of smart, hungry, and humble gamers
You will be one of the first 10 employees at the company as we build to become the world’s first gaming lifestyle brand
How to apply
Email us at contentjobs@100thieves.Com with the subject line: [editor] 'your full name'
Include the following:
Resume
Link to your editor’s reel
Links to 2 - 3 pieces of professional content in which you were credited. Please specify year, role, and credit in each production. Esports content preferred.
A short answer as to why you’d be able to help 100 thieves post-production team
We are looking for highly skilled, experienced writers from all backgrounds to contribute to our collaborative, multi-disciplinary teams. Cinematic and narrative video game writing? Yes. Film and TV writing? Absolutely. Dialog, copy, comics and interactive fiction? All of that and more. We're looking for folks with a track record of entertaining people with the written word and your talent and experience as a writer may be just what we need to make one of Valve's products great.
Qualifications
Blizzard Entertainment is seeking an exceptional Mid-level or Senior Animator to join us in creating a new experience for mobile.
Your quest: Conjure up a cast of awe-inspiring characters and cram all the life and personality you can into their bite-sized bodies.
The ideal candidate has a passion for animation, with experience animating both human and non-humanoid characters. You should also have a solid grasp of the principles of body movement, anticipation, overshoot, follow-through, squash and stretch, and appealing posing. A strong grasp of snappy timing and spacing is a must. You must have extensive experience as an animator on one or more successful AAA games and enjoy working in a highly-collaborative team of peers as passionate about making great games as you are.
Requirements
A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in game development animating characters using 3DS Max or Maya.Exceptional skills in animating a wide range of character types, from bipeds to quadrupeds, and beyond.Highly self-motivated and collaborative.Ability to bring an animation concept from idea to implementation.Able to communicate effectively with other artists, designers, and engineers.Able to receive notes and act on feedback quickly and accurately.Detail-oriented, with strong problem-solving abilities.Passion for playing and making computer games.
Pluses
Experience with mobile development or experience with the Unity engineKnowledge, understanding, and deep familiarity with Blizzard’s gamesTechnical animation ability (awareness of rigging techniques and animation tools).
Required Application Materials
ResumeCover LetterReel demonstrating animation skillsOnly online artwork submissions will be accepted (e.g. website, blog, or online album)An animation test may be required
Position Overview
Tracer, Winston, Pharah, Hanzo… these are just a few of the memorable heroes that inhabit our world. Our talented artists put their heart and soul into bringing these unique and visually stunning characters to life, and their ranks are growing. We want to meet a Senior Character Concept Artist ready to step up and break new ground in the Overwatch universe and join our award-winning team of game developers. Join us, and use your fearless imagination and bold talent to expand the world of Overwatch and bring new compelling characters into our story.
Using the skills of both artist and designer to their fullest potential, a concept artist lives on the front line of development. You’ll work closely with designers and 3D artists to bring new heroes to our world, and visualize new takes on existing icons in the game. Your knowledge of anatomy and expression will reach new heights designing the heroes, villains, and the creatures between to inhabit the world.
In short, you’ll be part of a close-knit, collaborative community of artists, engineers and designers whose goal isn’t just painting a pretty picture but rather to make a truly immersive game experience.
Nobody values the contributions of a concept artist like we do. If you’re ready to embrace the challenge of helping realize the next epic Blizzard title, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities
Requirements
Pluses
Submission / Portfolio requirements
Environment Texture/Concept Artist
An Environment Texture/Concept Artist on the World of Warcraft creates textures, paint-overs, and concepts to support 3D Modelers. The ideal candidate has experience with hand painted art styles, creating tiling textures, paint-overs of 3D geometry, and creating concepts of architecture.
DAY TO DAY TASKS
YOUR BACKGROUND
SEND US
Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a well-rounded Character Modeling Artist to work within our award-winning Cinematics Department. This artist must be knowledgeable of Blizzard’s varying artistic styles. They are continuously seeking to improve their skills and abilities with regards to 3D asset creation. The ideal candidate will work well within a small team environment, is eager to collaborate with other artists and departments to get the job done. They’re excited by the challenge of pushing the quality of our iconic characters of Blizzard Cinematics to even new heights. Requirements: Ability to model and sculpt characters of any style - from realistic humans/creatures or robots to stylized characters, with or without concept art Thorough understanding of anatomy, form, proportions and silhouette Excellent artistic eye, knowledge & experience of character creation and character performance Comfortable collaborating with Art Supervisors/Leads/Senior Artists to troubleshoot technical and/or creative challenges Efficient and clean UVW mapping, displacement map extraction and mesh re-topology skills Interpret artistic direction with ease Extremely passionate, self-motivated, a team player and a great communicator Humble approach to criticism and feedback on a professional level Ability to complete tasks within the production schedule and/or raise any concerns with your managers as necessary Thorough understanding of the entire animation production pipeline Ability to maintain a positive attitude while potentially juggling multiple requests at once Expert user of Maya, Zbrush and/or Mudbox Pluses: 3+ years of feature film/VFX/Pre-render game cinematic production experience as a Character Modeling Artist Concept modeling abilities Ability to create Facial Blendshapes/FACS Strong foundation in the traditional arts Experience leading a team on a show or project Understanding of the visual style of our Blizzard Cinematics, our Games, and an overall passion to push them to the next level To apply, please submit a PDF of your resume, along with a link to a demo of your work, and a breakdown of that work. Blizzard Entertainment has been rated by Fortune as one of the "Best Places to Work" for several years running (and our ranking continues to rise!). We are a community of 4000 global employees who are passionate about not only gaming, but entertainment and the technology that drives our users experience. Our goal is to delight our customers by never settling for anything but the highest quality and providing worlds filled with creativity and adventure around every corner. You are bright, engaging, eager to learn and ready to make an impact. We've been waiting for you!
Epic Games is looking for a Live Producer to lead, develop, and manage project plans related to game launch operations. The Live Producer will act as the owner of live services while proactively driving issue prevention, diagnosis, mitigation, and root cause analysis.
The person in this role will be responsible for the following:
The ideal candidate will have a mix of the qualifications below:
라이브 프로듀서
에픽게임즈의 ‘언리얼’한 최신 게임, ‘파라곤’과 ‘포트나이트’ 등의 한국 서비스를 책임질 패기있고 멋진 당신 찾습니다. 작지만 강한 글로벌 강소 기업인 에픽게임즈의 한국법인 답게 최고의 근무환경과 즐겁게 일하는 기업문화가 당신을 기다립니다. 자, ‘파라곤’과 ‘포트나이트’로 국내 온라인 게임의 판도를 바꾸는 주인공이 될 준비가 되셨나요?
주요업무
게임출시, 패치, 서비스 업데이트 관련 운영 및 프로젝트 계획을 이끌고, 개발하고, 관리합니다.에픽게임즈 한국법인내 라이브서비스 담당자로서, 적극적인 태도로 문제 방지, 원인분석, 완화조치 등을 주도합니다. 안정적인 라이브서비스를 위한 각각의 업무팀 간의 의사소통 역할을 합니다.특정 문제 발생시 각 해당 팀 조직들 사이의 협업을 이끌어내어 해결책을 운용합니다.한국 게임팀에게 패치, 핫픽스, 점검 등의 게임서비스에 있는 변화를 지속적으로 공유하고 알려줍니다.한국 게임팀과 본사의 해당 그룹들에게 서비스 운영과 관련된 업계 및 e-스포츠 이벤트, 프로그램 론칭 등을 공유하고 알려줍니다.업무 관련 미팅, 화상회의 등에 참여하고, 간결하고 정확하게 미팅내용을 정리하여 각각의 해당팀에게 공유합니다.
지원자격
최소 5년이상의 게임 개발 프로덕션 지원 업무 경력라이브 서비스 운영관리 및 이에 따른 기술적 문제 등에 대한 분석능력 소프트웨어 개발 과정 및 프로젝트 관리에 관한 지식 MOBA 혹은 유사 장르의 게임의 검증된 론칭 및 운영 경험기술적인 분야와 사업적인 분야를 아우르는 뚜렷하고 간결한 커뮤니케이션 스킬 (매우 뛰어난 영어와 한국어 실력)디테일을 놓치지않는 꼼꼼함AAA급 게임을 최소 1개 이상 출시하고, 해당 게임 라이브 서비스를 지원한 경핵심성과 지표, 데이터 해석, 및 분석능력은(필수는 아니나 선호사항)
복리후생
연 200만원 상당의 Flexible Benefit 제공사내 영어 수업 운영핸드폰비 지원 (한도 내)유급연차휴가 외 추가 연말유급휴가 (12/26~1/1, 크런치 기간 제외)사내 미니 Gym/샤워실간식 무제한 사내 카페테리아 운영
#LI1
The Role
The Fortnite Content Producer at Blitz Esports will be responsible for pitching and executing on all Fortnite written and video content. They must have a detailed, comprehensive understanding of Fortnite gameplay, as well as the ability to apply that knowledge to theorycrafting and player improvement.
Content types that the Producer will be responsible for include gameplay/strategy guides, tips and tricks, analyses of new developments, and breaking news.
This is a paid, part-time role with flexible hours. The Producer may work remotely OR on-site in our studio in Los Angeles (if local).
Pitch and produce Fortnite-related gameplay and news content that are aligned with Blitz Esports’s content objectivesWrite articles, strategy guides, and video scripts + work with video editors and other producers to publish themResearch topics of interest and stay abreast of current events and developments in the Fortnite scene
Must be extremely knowledgable about Fortnite and have spent time theorycrafting and improving at the gameCan convey complex thoughts clearly and concisely; is a good writerFully self-sufficient as a Fortnite content creator, and can work efficiently with a cross-functional team online
To apply, email jobs@blitzesports.com with your resume and background.
Include 3 examples of your work (published or unpublished, written or video) and 3 sample pitches for content that you would be excited about creating.
About the role
On the back of the company’s successful content series the heist and the vault, 100 thieves is growing its content production team to scale the scope of its video productions. As one of the earliest members of 100 thieves, you will be a key piece to our talented and efficient team of producers, videographers, and editors. As videographer & editor, your role will be to work closely with the director of production to capture and edit 100 thieves video content. You will work on both branded and original content, ranging from social media videos to longer-form content, spanning subject matter from lifestyle to gaming highlights to esports storytelling. This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most talented teams in esports content production and play a key role in 100 thieves growth over the coming years.
Requirements
Minimum 1 year of professional experience capturing and editing esports video content
2+ years of professional videography and editing experience
Proficient in sony camera workflows (a7sii, a7riii)
Proficient in set lighting & design
An understanding of advanced camera settings and an ability to capture high-quality shots in a range of environments
Ability to ideate and craft shots with limited direction; a sense for the story
Ability to multitask is a necessity; capable of shooting for one project and immediately jumping into editing another
Ability to work as an individual and as part of a team
Ability to recall and communicate your collected footage to another team member
An understanding of adobe creative cloud software (premiere)
Experience concepting and creating motion graphics
Experience sourcing and integrating music and soundtracks
Experience sourcing and integrating archival video footage
Knowledge and understanding of codecs, export practices, and file types
Experience employing color correction best practices
Ability to employ proper file management procedures
Strong communication skills for interacting with both internal and external partners
Willing to work long & odd hours, do whatever it takes to complete the project
Based in los angeles, ca and legally able to work in the united states
Responsibilities
Work closely with the director of production and director of post-production to execute their creative direction, briefs, and feedback
Capture high-quality video footage in studio and on location
Create and build quality shooting environments on-the-fly and with limited resources
Log all footage from production shoots
Source and integrate music from online libraries
Communicate clearly with internal and external stakeholders throughout the post-production process, especially regarding deadlines and progress
Utilize project management software (slack, discord, asana) to coordinate post-production
Facilitate data and file management for all video projects in coordination with the 100 thieves content team and post-production workflow
Create graphics and motion graphics, and adhere to all client branding guidelines and specifications
Assist in elements of content production
Why you’ll love 100 thieves
You will be depended on to ensure the future success of 100 thieves
You will have opportunity to take on significant responsibilities and advance your career
You will have an opportunity to work every day with a team of smart, hungry, and humble gamers
You will be one of the first 10 employees at the company as we build to become the world’s first gaming lifestyle brand
How to apply
Email us at contentjobs@100thieves.Com with the subject line: [videographer & editor] 'your full name'
Include the following:
Resume
Link to your production reel
Links to 2 - 3 pieces of professional content in which you were credited. Please specify year, role, and credit in each production. Esports content preferred.
A short answer as to why you’d be able to help 100 thieves production team