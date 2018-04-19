Discover awesome job opportunities in eSports

About 100 thieves

100 thieves is a new gaming lifestyle company and esports organization built at the intersection of competitive gaming, entertainment, and apparel. 100 thieves was founded in 2016 by matt "Nadeshot" haag, the former optic gaming call of duty captain, x games gold medalist, and 2014 esports athlete of the year. After retiring from competitive play, matt went on to build some of the most popular gaming channels on twitch and youtube. He founded 100 thieves as a creative outlet for his passions in competitive gaming, storytelling, and streetwear. In 2017, the company’s growth accelerated with an investment from dan gilbert, owner of the cleveland cavaliers, in conjunction with receiving a franchise in the north american league of legends championship series. Most recently, 100 thieves finished in 2nd place in its first ever split in the nalcs, sold out its first apparel drop in 11 minutes, signed major sponsors like rocket mortgage and razer, and released the acclaimed esports docuseries the heist. Moving forward, our goals are to win championships, tell the most compelling stories in competitive gaming, and create the world’s first gaming lifestyle brand.

About the role

On the back of the company’s successful content series the heist and the vault, 100 thieves is growing its content production team to scale the scope of its video productions. As one of the earliest members of 100 thieves, you will be a key piece to our talented and efficient team of producers, videographers, and editors. As videographer & editor, your role will be to work closely with the director of production to capture and edit 100 thieves video content. You will work on both branded and original content, ranging from social media videos to longer-form content, spanning subject matter from lifestyle to gaming highlights to esports storytelling. This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most talented teams in esports content production and play a key role in 100 thieves growth over the coming years.

Requirements

Minimum 1 year of professional experience capturing and editing esports video content

2+ years of professional videography and editing experience

Proficient in sony camera workflows (a7sii, a7riii)

Proficient in set lighting & design

An understanding of advanced camera settings and an ability to capture high-quality shots in a range of environments

Ability to ideate and craft shots with limited direction; a sense for the story

Ability to multitask is a necessity; capable of shooting for one project and immediately jumping into editing another

Ability to work as an individual and as part of a team

Ability to recall and communicate your collected footage to another team member

An understanding of adobe creative cloud software (premiere)

Experience concepting and creating motion graphics

Experience sourcing and integrating music and soundtracks

Experience sourcing and integrating archival video footage

Knowledge and understanding of codecs, export practices, and file types

Experience employing color correction best practices

Ability to employ proper file management procedures

Strong communication skills for interacting with both internal and external partners

Willing to work long & odd hours, do whatever it takes to complete the project

Based in los angeles, ca and legally able to work in the united states

Responsibilities

Work closely with the director of production and director of post-production to execute their creative direction, briefs, and feedback

Capture high-quality video footage in studio and on location

Create and build quality shooting environments on-the-fly and with limited resources

Log all footage from production shoots

Source and integrate music from online libraries

Communicate clearly with internal and external stakeholders throughout the post-production process, especially regarding deadlines and progress

Utilize project management software (slack, discord, asana) to coordinate post-production

Facilitate data and file management for all video projects in coordination with the 100 thieves content team and post-production workflow

Create graphics and motion graphics, and adhere to all client branding guidelines and specifications

Assist in elements of content production

Why you’ll love 100 thieves

You will be depended on to ensure the future success of 100 thieves

You will have opportunity to take on significant responsibilities and advance your career

You will have an opportunity to work every day with a team of smart, hungry, and humble gamers

You will be one of the first 10 employees at the company as we build to become the world’s first gaming lifestyle brand

How to apply

Email us at contentjobs@100thieves.Com with the subject line: [videographer & editor] 'your full name'

Include the following:

Resume

Link to your production reel

Links to 2 - 3 pieces of professional content in which you were credited. Please specify year, role, and credit in each production. Esports content preferred.

A short answer as to why you’d be able to help 100 thieves production team